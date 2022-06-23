Public offered first glimpse of multi-million pound Bught Park transformation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for a £7.1m upgrade of Bught Park have taken a step forward, with the launch of a public consultation.

South planning committee will see the outline plans for a new events pavilion and changing facilities this week.

In the meantime, the public can view the plans on the High Life Highland website.

This follows two public consultation events to begin to gather local views.

What is planned?

Highland Council has submitted a planning application notice outlining part of its ambitions for Bught Park.

The council plans to build a new events pavilion and refurbish the changing facilities at the rear of the existing sports stand.

The large plot also extends to the south east of Torvean Avenue, to include the car park and open space beside Bught Road.

At this stage, the plans are just for noting. Councillors on the south planning committee can raise questions about the development, but it won’t be agreed or debated until a full application is put forward.

However, the events pavilion is one part of a much bigger plan.

Bught Park will also benefit from a refurbished grandstand, interactive museum of shinty and improved infrastructure for outdoor events.

The £7.1 million investment is part of the ambitious Inverness Zero Carbon Cultural Regeneration Project.

Inverness regeneration

Inverness has secured nearly £20 million from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund for three projects in the city.

The projects aim to drive the environmental, cultural and economic regeneration of Inverness, whilst contributing to net zero targets.

It brings in three flagship developments along the river and in the heart of the city.

In addition to Bught Park, the council is leading a £5.2 million investment in the Northern Meeting Park, the largest area of green space in Inverness.

The council plans to refurbish the B-listed historic grandstand and create a new pavilion and function room.

Both the park developments will utilise environmentally-friendly ground source heating. The third prong of the Inverness projects is a new net zero carbon heat solution in Castle Street. This is currently at the feasibility stage.

What the public think

Highland Council held two public consultation events earlier this week to start to gather views.

In addition, it’s advertising plans for Bught Park and Northern Meeting Park on the High Life Highland website.

“These two projects are flagship projects for the continuing regeneration of Inverness City Centre through to 2025,” said Highland Council’s economy boss Malcolm Macleod.

“Please help us shape these projects by taking part in the public consultation.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE