Public offered first glimpse of multi-million pound Bught Park transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Public offered first glimpse of multi-million pound Bught Park transformation

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
June 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 23, 2022, 12:11 pm
Artist's impressions of the new Bught park pavilion and changing facilities. Picture supplied by Highland Council.
Artist's impressions of the new Bught park pavilion and changing facilities. Picture supplied by Highland Council.

Plans for a £7.1m upgrade of Bught Park have taken a step forward, with the launch of a public consultation.

South planning committee will see the outline plans for a new events pavilion and changing facilities this week.

In the meantime, the public can view the plans on the High Life Highland website.

This follows two public consultation events to begin to gather local views.

What is planned?

Highland Council has submitted a planning application notice outlining part of its ambitions for Bught Park.

The council plans to build a new events pavilion and refurbish the changing facilities at the rear of the existing sports stand.

The large plot also extends to the south east of Torvean Avenue, to include the car park and open space beside Bught Road.

The site area for the proposed £7.1 million Bught Park refurbishment.
The site area for the proposed £7.1 million Bught Park refurbishment. Source: Highland Council

At this stage, the plans are just for noting. Councillors on the south planning committee can raise questions about the development, but it won’t be agreed or debated until a full application is put forward.

However, the events pavilion is one part of a much bigger plan.

Bught Park will also benefit from a refurbished grandstand, interactive museum of shinty and improved infrastructure for outdoor events.

The £7.1 million investment is part of the ambitious Inverness Zero Carbon Cultural Regeneration Project.

Inverness regeneration

Inverness has secured nearly £20 million from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund for three projects in the city.

The projects aim to drive the environmental, cultural and economic regeneration of Inverness, whilst contributing to net zero targets.

It brings in three flagship developments along the river and in the heart of the city.

In addition to Bught Park, the council is leading a £5.2 million investment in the Northern Meeting Park, the largest area of green space in Inverness.

Illustration of revamped Northern Meeting Park
Illustration of revamped Northern Meeting Park, supplied by Highland Council.

The council plans to refurbish the B-listed historic grandstand and create a new pavilion and function room.

Both the park developments will utilise environmentally-friendly ground source heating. The third prong of the Inverness projects is a new net zero carbon heat solution in Castle Street. This is currently at the feasibility stage.

What the public think

Highland Council held two public consultation events earlier this week to start to gather views.

Bught Park and its shinty pitches on the front right of this aerial shot.
Bught Park and its shinty pitches on the front right of this aerial shot.

In addition, it’s advertising plans for Bught Park and Northern Meeting Park on the High Life Highland website.

“These two projects are flagship projects for the continuing regeneration of Inverness City Centre through to 2025,” said Highland Council’s economy boss Malcolm Macleod.

“Please help us shape these projects by taking part in the public consultation.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]