‘One of the lucky ones’: Inverness woman to cycle from Vietnam to Cambodia for Breast Cancer Now

Hilary Cameron will be cycling from Vietnam to Cambodia to raise money for Breast Cancer Now after being “floored” by her own diagnosis.

Mrs Cameron was diagnosed with breast cancer at the beginning of 2020 after a routine screening detected the disease.

“I went for a normal mammogram at the end of 2019, not having any worries at all,” she said.

“I got a call back and thought they maybe had to do it again for some reason, but it just floored me when they said I had to have treatment.”

Following treatment and surgery, she was given the all-clear, but classes herself as “one of the lucky ones”.

Inverness local Mrs Cameron is determined to raise money to support women who may not be so fortunate.

Sharing stories

In November, Mrs Cameron will travel to Vietnam for 10 days of cycling through the country and on to Cambodia, covering nearly 300 miles.

Her trusty friend Jenny Sculthorpe will be by her side, as she was throughout her cancer journey.

Glad of this, Ms Cameron said: “We egg each other on, we don’t seem to flag at the same point in our cycles so we keep each other in it.”

Between 30 and 50 people will cycle alongside the pair on the trip organised by Dream Challenges, each with their own reason for doing so.

“We’ll be meeting other people doing it as well, it’ll be interesting us all doing it together and hearing each other’s stories,” said Mrs Cameron.

“Chatting to someone else might get me up the hills.”

Exploring

Mrs Cameron attended a support group led by Breast Cancer Now during her own diagnosis and treatment.

She said the challenge was an opportunity to see a part of the world she has always wanted to explore while giving back and supporting other people

The route will take the group from Ho Chi Minh City to Siem Reap, meandering along the Mekong River and around the region’s many temples.

Mrs Cameron said she is excited to learn more about the history she has always been interested in: “It’s a part of the world I’ve never been to so I thought it was a good opportunity to go.”

She said she feels “safe” doing it with a group, who will ensure no one is left behind and that everyone has access to a mechanic or doctor should they need it.

Target of £2,500

Mrs Cameron and Mrs Sculthorpe have been training for the trip by doing cycles from their homes in Inverness, venturing out as far as Brodie Castle and taking on the dreaded Balloch hill.

Dream Challenges has provided them with a rough training guide to follow and encouraged them to try cycles on consecutive days to prepare for the trip.

They are hoping to raise £2,500, which they are already close to with donations on their paper sponsor sheet combined with those on their JustGiving page.

Mrs Cameron said people have been “so kind” and that it means even more as it is a cause close to her heart.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.