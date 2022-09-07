Early sowing could leave Scottish farmers facing aphid threat to yield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Early sowing could leave Scottish farmers facing aphid threat to yield

By Colin Ley
September 7, 2022, 2:00 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 2:19 pm
Adrian James, AHDB’s cereals expert in Scotland, says farmers might as well sow but take extra care.
Adrian James, AHDB’s cereals expert in Scotland, says farmers might as well sow but take extra care.

Scotland’s super-early grain harvest could bring potentially damaging aphids more into play this autumn as farmers inevitably take the opportunity of planting their winter crops earlier than usual, while it remains relatively warm.

In most years, aphid flights stop when temperatures drop below about 11C, a temperature threshold which isn’t normally a planting consideration in Scotland.

This year, however, some farmers could be ready to start planting winter barley crops two or three weeks sooner than normal, due to the exceptionally early conclusion of the 2022 harvest.

“As a country, we’re getting warmer and one of the downsides of having a warmer climate is that aphids could be around earlier than in the past and could stay around longer,” said Adrian James, AHDB’s knowledge exchange manager for cereals in Scotland.

“In addition, this has been an incredibly dry year and an incredibly warm harvest.

“While it isn’t finished yet, we’re certainly in the final throes of harvest which, for this early in September, is unheard of in Scotland.

“As a result, some farmers will also be drilling earlier, potentially, and that fact alone means they might be drilling while aphids are still flying.

Aphids may result in significant yield loss

“In a normal year, of course, we might not be drilling until the end of the month, or into October, when there would be less risk. This is clearly something that farmers need to be aware of as they adjust to the current season.”

The big risk for crops sown early is that late surviving aphids could still be around to transmit barley/cereal yellow dwarf viruses (BYDV), a condition which can cause significant yield loss, subject to the level of aphid activity, BYDV presence and strain, the growth stage at which infection occurs, and other environmental conditions.

In the case of severe infections, however, BYDV has been known to cause losses of 60% in winter wheat and 50% in barley.

Asked if farmers in Scotland should therefore consider holding off winter planting until they get into their normal cultivation slot, Mr James replied: “If you were down south you might factor that in but with our weather being different in Scotland, I think that if it’s drillable you go in as soon as possible.

“Just spend a bit more time monitoring your crop, in the knowledge there might be more aphids around.”

As for the longer term, he suggested that farmers in Scotland might also need to take a bit more notice of potentially selecting varieties with a higher BYDV resistance rating than has been the case in the past.

