Ian Blackford blasts ‘Truss tax’ energy plans at first Prime Minister’s Questions encounter

The SNP’s Westminster leader went head to head with newly appointed prime minister Liz Truss over the future of Scotland’s energy supply.

Ian Blackford used the opportunity to call for a fresh windfall tax on oil energy firms so their excess profits could help the country through crisis.

Ms Truss instead wants the Scottish Government to change tack on oil, gas and nuclear energy.

It’s expected Ms Truss – who officially became prime minister on Tuesday – will announce further support on Thursday for struggling households by freezing energy prices over winter.

However, it’s been estimated this could cost the treasury up to £150 billion and it would have to be funded by borrowing.

Mr Blackford believes multinational energy firms reaping in excess profits should cover some of the bill.

The SNP House of Commons chief said: “After nine questions she’s still not told us who will pay for her energy plan.

“Prime minister, today the public are waiting to find out the response to the economic crisis and they want answers.”

‘Decade-long raid’

He added: “Instead of targeting the profits of massive corporations with a windfall tax, the prime minister’s plan appears to be a decade-long raid on the bank accounts of ordinary taxpayers.

“These costs must not be passed onto consumers and businesses by deferring bills.”

Ms Truss said the country cannot “tax our way to growth”.

She said: “I want to see us using more of our UK energy supply, including more oil and gas from the North Sea, and nuclear, and nuclear power in Scotland as well.”

‘Who is going to pay?’

On Tuesday Nicola Sturgeon announced a major cost of living support package which included a rent freeze and increased benefits for parents.

The first minister urged Ms Truss to freeze energy bills completely and her government will unveil an emergency budget once Westminster has acted.

Labour leader Keir Starmer also backed a windfall tax and cap on energy prices rising as he clashed with his opposite number during PMQs.

“The prime minister knows she has no choice but to back an energy price freeze, but it won’t be cheap and the real choice, the political choice, is who is going to pay?” he asked.

“Is she really telling us that she is going to leave this vast excess profit on the table and make working people foot the bill for decades to come?”