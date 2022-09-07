Ian Blackford blasts ‘Truss tax’ energy plans at first Prime Minister’s Questions encounter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Blackford blasts ‘Truss tax’ energy plans at first Prime Minister’s Questions encounter

The SNP's Westminster leader went head to head with newly appointed prime minister Liz Truss over the future of Scotland's energy supply.
Justin Bowie
September 7, 2022, 2:20 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 4:51 pm
Ian Blackford used the opportunity to call for a fresh windfall tax on oil energy firms so their excess profits could help the country through crisis.

Ms Truss instead wants the Scottish Government to change tack on oil, gas and nuclear energy.

It’s expected Ms Truss – who officially became prime minister on Tuesday – will announce further support on Thursday for struggling households by freezing energy prices over winter.

However, it’s been estimated this could cost the treasury up to £150 billion and it would have to be funded by borrowing.

Ian Blackford wants to see another windfall tax.

Mr Blackford believes multinational energy firms reaping in excess profits should cover some of the bill.

The SNP House of Commons chief said: “After nine questions she’s still not told us who will pay for her energy plan.

“Prime minister, today the public are waiting to find out the response to the economic crisis and they want answers.”

‘Decade-long raid’

He added: “Instead of targeting the profits of massive corporations with a windfall tax, the prime minister’s plan appears to be a decade-long raid on the bank accounts of ordinary taxpayers.

“These costs must not be passed onto consumers and businesses by deferring bills.”

Ms Truss said the country cannot “tax our way to growth”.

She said: “I want to see us using more of our UK energy supply, including more oil and gas from the North Sea, and nuclear, and nuclear power in Scotland as well.”

‘Who is going to pay?’

On Tuesday Nicola Sturgeon announced a major cost of living support package which included a rent freeze and increased benefits for parents.

The first minister urged Ms Truss to freeze energy bills completely and her government will unveil an emergency budget once Westminster has acted.

Labour leader Keir Starmer also backed a windfall tax and cap on energy prices rising as he clashed with his opposite number during PMQs.

“The prime minister knows she has no choice but to back an energy price freeze, but it won’t be cheap and the real choice, the political choice, is who is going to pay?” he asked.

“Is she really telling us that she is going to leave this vast excess profit on the table and make working people foot the bill for decades to come?”

Liz Truss is the new prime minister – here’s what people across the north and north-east want to tell her

