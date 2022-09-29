Have your say on proposals for Merkinch Local Nature Reserve

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new boardwalk is being considered at Merkinch Local Nature Reserve, with residents invited to share their feedback.

The new boardwalk would replace the existing one near the railway line and make it more accessible for residents to travel to Inverness city centre.

Highland Council is planning to invest £560,000 to replace the 30-year-old boardwalk, following concerns that the structure could collapse.

It has been closed several times due to safety concerns, but if the proposals are approved the new boardwalk would form an active travel route through the area.

Plans have been in the works for over a year, with project manager Caroline Shaw commenting in July 2021 that it would be “worth every penny”.

Provost Glynis Sinclair said: “The proposals are intended to encourage active commuting between Inverness and the surrounding neighbourhoods and will be especially handy for people living in Clachnaharry, Muirtown, the Carse, Merkinch or South Kessock.

“The route will also provide more inclusive access opportunities for the whole community to enjoy and benefit from the nature reserve and canal settings.”

With planning permission received, officials are looking to speak to as many residents to include their thoughts during the design phase.

A drop-in session will be held at The Corbett Room in the Merkinch Community Centre from 3pm until 7pm on Wednesday, October 5.

The project is being funded primarily by Sustrans, with residents able to view and comment on drawings and designs at the session.

Members of the project team will also be present to answer any questions, with those attending encouraged to share any ideas they have for the project.

Mrs Sinclair added: “I would encourage as many people to attend and participate in the event which is being planned for Wednesday, October 5, and to take a look at the plans, new vision for the area and active travel links which are being proposed.”