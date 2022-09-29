Have your say on proposals for Merkinch Local Nature Reserve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Have your say on proposals for Merkinch Local Nature Reserve

By Ross Hempseed
September 29, 2022, 3:07 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 3:29 pm
merkinch boardwalk
Visual renderings of the new boardwalk. Image: Highland Council.

A new boardwalk is being considered at Merkinch Local Nature Reserve, with residents invited to share their feedback.

The new boardwalk would replace the existing one near the railway line and make it more accessible for residents to travel to Inverness city centre.

Highland Council is planning to invest £560,000 to replace the 30-year-old boardwalk, following concerns that the structure could collapse.

It has been closed several times due to safety concerns, but if the proposals are approved the new boardwalk would form an active travel route through the area.

Plans have been in the works for over a year, with project manager Caroline Shaw commenting in July 2021 that it would be “worth every penny”.

Provost Glynis Sinclair said: “The proposals are intended to encourage active commuting between Inverness and the surrounding neighbourhoods and will be especially handy for people living in Clachnaharry, Muirtown, the Carse, Merkinch or South Kessock.

The project is budgeted at £560,000.

“The route will also provide more inclusive access opportunities for the whole community to enjoy and benefit from the nature reserve and canal settings.”

With planning permission received, officials are looking to speak to as many residents to include their thoughts during the design phase.

The current boardwalk is 30 years old and has been closed several times due to safety concerns. Image: Michelle Henderson

A drop-in session will be held at The Corbett Room in the Merkinch Community Centre from 3pm until 7pm on Wednesday, October 5.

The project is being funded primarily by Sustrans, with residents able to view and comment on drawings and designs at the session.

Members of the project team will also be present to answer any questions, with those attending encouraged to share any ideas they have for the project.

Mrs Sinclair added: “I would encourage as many people to attend and participate in the event which is being planned for Wednesday, October 5, and to take a look at the plans, new vision for the area and active travel links which are being proposed.”

