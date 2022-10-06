Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job

By Louise Glen
October 6, 2022, 8:58 pm
Martin MacDougall has been picking up litter in Inverness city centre for 35 years. Image: Martin MacDougall/ Facebook.
A city centre worker in Inverness has just completed 35 years in the job keeping the streets looking their best.

A city centre worker in Inverness has just completed 35 years in the job keeping the streets looking their best.

Street cleaner Martin Macdougall, from Merkinch, says he loves the job in the Highland capital as he gets to meet people, and be outside most of the time.

The 57-year-old started work when Inverness was still a town, and over the years has seen it develop into a bustling city.

Everyday is different

Mr Macdougall have away hundreds of parcels to children during Covid. Image: Martin Macdougall/Facebook.

Mr Macdougall, who is a keen cyclist, says that every day is different on the job but over the years he has seen changes.

While he worked through the pandemic, Mr Macdougall decided to go the extra mile and delivered hundreds of packages to children throughout the city, and beyond, to give them something to do.

He said: “It is just is an enjoyable job to do and meet new people and just like to keep my city centre clean.

“Been a lot of changes in that time. The town has got much bigger with more hotels.

🗣️ Shout out to Martin! 👏👏👏Congratulations to our City Centre Street Cleaner Martin Macdougall on reaching 35 years…

Posted by Inverness City Centre BID on Wednesday, 5 October 2022

“The best bit is people and tourists coming up to speak, not just for directions but to tell you, your city is looking so clean.

“That gives me a chance to chat them, about their visit to Inverness and how beautiful it is.”

Asked if what was being dropped on the streets had changed, he said: “Well, there is a lot of litter.

“We do a lot of fag ends and chewing gum. But we have a gum machine which is great for the city centre. There is not so much gum on the streets now.

“Definitely more people in the city now, than when I started, and with all the big events going on up in Inverness, it can get very busy.”

‘Dedication to an excellent service’

Asked if he had a favourite day in the job, he said: “I think every day is something to look forward to, and better when people come up and say ‘thank you for your hard work’.

“A compliment is always appreciated.”

Martin Macdougall with fellow Ranger’s fan and World’s Strongest Man Tom Stoltman. Image: Martin Macdougall/Facebook.

Inverness Business Improvement District congratulated Mr Macdougall on his long service.

In a social media post, it said: “Congratulations to our city centre street cleaner Martin Macdougall on reaching 35 years today as a street cleaner with The Highland Council!

“An amazing achievement, well done Martin! 35 years of dedication and commitment providing an excellent service.”

