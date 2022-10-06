Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A city centre worker in Inverness has just completed 35 years in the job keeping the streets looking their best.

Street cleaner Martin Macdougall, from Merkinch, says he loves the job in the Highland capital as he gets to meet people, and be outside most of the time.

The 57-year-old started work when Inverness was still a town, and over the years has seen it develop into a bustling city.

Everyday is different

Mr Macdougall, who is a keen cyclist, says that every day is different on the job but over the years he has seen changes.

While he worked through the pandemic, Mr Macdougall decided to go the extra mile and delivered hundreds of packages to children throughout the city, and beyond, to give them something to do.

He said: “It is just is an enjoyable job to do and meet new people and just like to keep my city centre clean.

“Been a lot of changes in that time. The town has got much bigger with more hotels.

“The best bit is people and tourists coming up to speak, not just for directions but to tell you, your city is looking so clean.

“That gives me a chance to chat them, about their visit to Inverness and how beautiful it is.”

Asked if what was being dropped on the streets had changed, he said: “Well, there is a lot of litter.

“We do a lot of fag ends and chewing gum. But we have a gum machine which is great for the city centre. There is not so much gum on the streets now.

“Definitely more people in the city now, than when I started, and with all the big events going on up in Inverness, it can get very busy.”

‘Dedication to an excellent service’

Asked if he had a favourite day in the job, he said: “I think every day is something to look forward to, and better when people come up and say ‘thank you for your hard work’.

“A compliment is always appreciated.”

Inverness Business Improvement District congratulated Mr Macdougall on his long service.

In a social media post, it said: “Congratulations to our city centre street cleaner Martin Macdougall on reaching 35 years today as a street cleaner with The Highland Council!

“An amazing achievement, well done Martin! 35 years of dedication and commitment providing an excellent service.”