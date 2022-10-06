Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An interactive online tool for those seeking support for money worries has been launched in Moray.

The Worrying About Money tool allows users to select options within an interactive form so they can receive tailored support.

It is set up in different languages with resources for those who have lost their job, experienced a relationship breakdown or are awaiting a benefit decision, among other situations.

The tool has been co-developed by the Independent Food Aid Network and the Fairer Moray Forum Action Group, which includes representation from Moray Council, TSI Moray, Moray Food Plus and NHS Grampian.

Helping those worrying about money

Norma Matheson, benefits and money advice manager for Moray Council, said: “We’re taking the opportunity during Challenge Poverty Week to raise awareness of this new support available to Moray residents.

“Though it’s available online, there are thousands of leaflets with the information being distributed to venues across Moray for those with limited or no access to the internet.

“As the cost of living crisis bites, agencies and organisations across Moray are pulling together to ensure the best advice and support network is in place to help those struggling and worrying about money.

“Talking to someone, accessing additional benefits, getting help with bills and debts, and learning more about the support available can help alleviate, to some extent, money worries.”

Feel more in control

Information on specific topics and advice will be shared with users based on the answers they give on the form.

Step-by-step guides will identify which local agencies are best placed to help people maximise income and access any existing financial entitlement.

Support will also be available in leaflet form, with thousands distributed across the region.

Elidh Brown, partnership development lead for TSI Moray, added: “Money worries cause stress and can have really negative impacts on people’s lives.

“We hope this tool will encourage and help people to seek and find the right advice and support and, ultimately, be and feel more in control of their finances, and their lives.”

Moray residents can access Worrying About Money online here.