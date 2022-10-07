Monster time at Inverness home to help during cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Monster time at Inverness home to help during cost-of-living crisis

By Louise Glen
October 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 7, 2022, 3:00 pm
The Halloween display at Druid Road in Hilton. Image: Inverness Community Food Shed/ Facebook.
The Halloween display at Druid Road in Hilton. Image: Inverness Community Food Shed/ Facebook.

A mum who loves Halloween has built her biggest and best garden display yet – and it is all to help those as the cost of living crisis bites.

Suzy Reid has hosted spooky goings on her garden for a number of years now – and a trip to the house has become something of a tradition for Invernessians.

The house on Druid Road in Hilton attracts visitors from across the city, and all Ms Reid is asking for this year in return – if people can afford it – is a donation to her food bank, The Inverness Community Food Shed.

Ms Reid spends the rest of the year getting ready for Halloween, and even encourages parents to recycle costumes for other kids to wear.

The Halloween display at Druid Road in Hilton. Image: Inverness Community Food Shed/ Facebook.

Helping people in need

Year round Ms Reid sells sweet treats – and makes up Halloween themed goodies that can be bought from a honesty shed in her garden.

The profit she makes then goes into buying food essentials for community food pantries.

Anyone is welcome to take food from the food shed.

Local supermarkets also support her work, as well as other community food projects

Taking no praise for herself, she often thanks the public for supporting her endeavours.

In one post on social media she said: “Thanks to public who have bought treats from Halloween sheds in last few days and profit from that has helped me buy essential items for other people.”

Food that has been bought to put into community food pantries. Image: Inverness Community Food Hut/ Facebook.

Ms Reid does ask people to check her Facebook page before anyone ventures out to have a look at the display, to make sure it is open.

If there are strong winds, or heavy rain the display is turned off for the night.

This week she revealed she is buying a a larger storage shed to meet demand.

And even before Halloween has been, Ms Reid is now planning a “wee” Christmas display, which will be open from December 1-21.

She hopes to do Christmas dinner parcels for the community too, and hopes others may help by donating items.

How does the food pantry work?

  • The Inverness Community Food Sheds were set up to help families/individuals who are in need of some extra help with food.
  • No referral is needed.
  • People can visit the pantries at 3 Druid Road from 10am-7pm Monday to Friday.
  • Food donations are also accepted –  all in date food donations and toiletries can placed directly in pantries.

The Big Food Appeal

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are working to highlight the help that is out there for anyone struggling with food poverty through the Big Food Appeal. We’re signposting people to their closest foodbank, debunking the myths and celebrating the local champions working to keep their communities fed.

If you have a story to share, please e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk

