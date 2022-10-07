Monster time at Inverness home to help during cost-of-living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mum who loves Halloween has built her biggest and best garden display yet – and it is all to help those as the cost of living crisis bites.

Suzy Reid has hosted spooky goings on her garden for a number of years now – and a trip to the house has become something of a tradition for Invernessians.

The house on Druid Road in Hilton attracts visitors from across the city, and all Ms Reid is asking for this year in return – if people can afford it – is a donation to her food bank, The Inverness Community Food Shed.

Ms Reid spends the rest of the year getting ready for Halloween, and even encourages parents to recycle costumes for other kids to wear.

Helping people in need

Year round Ms Reid sells sweet treats – and makes up Halloween themed goodies that can be bought from a honesty shed in her garden.

The profit she makes then goes into buying food essentials for community food pantries.

Anyone is welcome to take food from the food shed.

Local supermarkets also support her work, as well as other community food projects

Taking no praise for herself, she often thanks the public for supporting her endeavours.

In one post on social media she said: “Thanks to public who have bought treats from Halloween sheds in last few days and profit from that has helped me buy essential items for other people.”

Ms Reid does ask people to check her Facebook page before anyone ventures out to have a look at the display, to make sure it is open.

If there are strong winds, or heavy rain the display is turned off for the night.

This week she revealed she is buying a a larger storage shed to meet demand.

And even before Halloween has been, Ms Reid is now planning a “wee” Christmas display, which will be open from December 1-21.

She hopes to do Christmas dinner parcels for the community too, and hopes others may help by donating items.

How does the food pantry work?

The Inverness Community Food Sheds were set up to help families/individuals who are in need of some extra help with food.

No referral is needed.

People can visit the pantries at 3 Druid Road from 10am-7pm Monday to Friday.

Food donations are also accepted – all in date food donations and toiletries can placed directly in pantries.

The Big Food Appeal

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are working to highlight the help that is out there for anyone struggling with food poverty through the Big Food Appeal. We’re signposting people to their closest foodbank, debunking the myths and celebrating the local champions working to keep their communities fed.

If you have a story to share, please e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk