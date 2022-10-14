Inverness Cathedral charges £1 as many enter building to spend a penny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness Cathedral charges £1 as many enter building to spend a penny

By Louise Glen
October 14, 2022, 6:35 pm
To go with story by Louise Glen. It now costs ?1 to enter Inverness Cathedral due to the high numbers of people who want to spend a penny. Picture shows; A sign from Inverness Cathedral.. Inverness Cathedral. Supplied by Malcolm MacCallum. Date; 14/10/2022
To go with story by Louise Glen. It now costs ?1 to enter Inverness Cathedral due to the high numbers of people who want to spend a penny. Picture shows; A sign from Inverness Cathedral.. Inverness Cathedral. Supplied by Malcolm MacCallum. Date; 14/10/2022

Inverness Cathedral has introduced a £1 entry fee due to surge in people entering the historic building in order to spend a penny.

The charge has been introduced in the last few weeks to help cover costs.

Churches in Scotland generally do not charge to go inside – although may have a fee to to see special areas, or indeed to use the loos.

The cathedral is a member of the Scottish Episcopal tradition, and is on the city’s waterfront, next to two large car parks.

It is the mother church of the Diocese of Moray, Ross and Caithness and is the seat of the Most Rev Mark Strange, bishop of the diocese and primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church.

Inverness Cathedral. Photo: Alexey Fedorenko/Shutterstock.

The building is open from 7am until 8pm every day.

Asked why the charge had been introduced, a volunteer said it was due to so many people going inside to use the toilet.

Anyone coming in to pray or contemplate, they said, would still be allowed in for free.

The volunteer said while many people came into the church to see it, not everyone was willing to leave a donation.

Inverness Cathedral has been asked to comment.

