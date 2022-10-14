Inverness Cathedral charges £1 as many enter building to spend a penny

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness Cathedral has introduced a £1 entry fee due to surge in people entering the historic building in order to spend a penny.

The charge has been introduced in the last few weeks to help cover costs.

Churches in Scotland generally do not charge to go inside – although may have a fee to to see special areas, or indeed to use the loos.

The cathedral is a member of the Scottish Episcopal tradition, and is on the city’s waterfront, next to two large car parks.

It is the mother church of the Diocese of Moray, Ross and Caithness and is the seat of the Most Rev Mark Strange, bishop of the diocese and primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church.

The building is open from 7am until 8pm every day.

Asked why the charge had been introduced, a volunteer said it was due to so many people going inside to use the toilet.

Anyone coming in to pray or contemplate, they said, would still be allowed in for free.

The volunteer said while many people came into the church to see it, not everyone was willing to leave a donation.

Inverness Cathedral has been asked to comment.