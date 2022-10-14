Inspiring Aberdeenshire winners who go the extra mile for their communities revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inspiring Aberdeenshire winners who go the extra mile for their communities revealed

By Ellie Milne
October 14, 2022, 7:00 pm Updated: October 14, 2022, 7:30 pm
Presenter Fiona Stalker and Provost of Aberdeenshire Judy Whyte hosted the awards ceremony. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Presenter Fiona Stalker and Provost of Aberdeenshire Judy Whyte hosted the awards ceremony. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Individuals and groups from across Aberdeenshire have been recognised for the work they do to keep their communities thriving.

The eight winners of the 2022 Inspiring Aberdeenshire awards were announced during a special online ceremony this evening.

The event, organised by the council, was hosted by Provost Judy Whyte and presenter Fiona Stalker.

Mrs Whyte said: “Being able to celebrate people is such an uplifting experience and I hope that everyone who was watching left with the same feelings of joy and pride that I felt in front of those cameras.

“My warmest congratulations to every one of the finalists this year. How the judging panel were even able to pick winners from such an extraordinary group is incredible in itself.”

The winners will be invited to a reception next month to celebrate their success.

The 2022 winners:

Community Spirit Award – JSK Running Group

Also known as Jog Scotland Kintore, the group has grown to 300 members since launching in 2014.

It filled a gap in the Kintore area by providing running opportunities for all levels, and has extended to support healthy lifestyles, members’ mental health and sport for school children.

JSK Running Group has a strong focus on charity which the judges described as “a truly excellent example of a cause to support others”.

Johnshaven Heritage Hub is based in the old lifeboat shed in the village. Image: Paul Reid.

Cultural Award – Benholm & Johnshaven Heritage Society 

The Heritage Hub in Johnshaven operates as a museum in summer and a community hub and gallery throughout the year.

The staff and volunteers are known for promoting the heritage of the area and helping boost tourism and the economy across the Mearns.

The society has been described as an “inspiration in keeping the history of the village alive for generations to come”.

Aberdeenshire’s Future Award – Steven Strachan

Steven Strachan has been a volunteer with the Leaders in Sport programme throughout his time at Inverurie Academy.

He has always been first to come forward for volunteering opportunities, including primary school transition programmes, helping out with after-school sports, holding a Sport Scotland Young Ambassador role and volunteering at Colony Park Football Club.

The award “epitomises everything he has given to Inverurie Academy and the wider local community”.

Heart of Aberdeenshire Caring Award – Helen Cox 

Helen Cox has provided short breaks and long-term care to looked-after children for Aberdeenshire Council for nearly 50 years.

She was described by the judges as “a genuine local champion” working and supporting vulnerable children to make sure they can enjoy themselves in a safe environment.

Caspar Lampkin. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Beautiful Aberdeenshire Environmental Award – Caspar Lampkin 

Over the past four years, Caspar Lampkin has worked to resurface and improve the Mearns Coastal Heritage Trail from Johnshaven to St Cyrus, ensuring it is kept in “safe hands”.

He is recognised locally for  volunteering his time to plant trees and coastal wildflowers and doing everything he can to restore the path.

Local Hero Award – Lorraine Coleman 

Following her recovery from cancer, Lorraine Coleman decided to give back to a number of cancer charities.

The former Mintlaw Academy teacher has supported Cancer Research UK by sharing her experience at school events and has held the role of events chairwoman for Relay for Life in Peterhead since 2012.

She has been described as “a hero in its truest sense”.

Morag Lightning, left, has been recognised for her work in the Turriff community. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Inspirational Volunteer Award – Morag Lightning 

Morag Lightning was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder following her deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Since then she has dedicated her time to the Turriff community through her extensive volunteer work.

She is a founding member of Friends of Turriff Cemetery and has been fundraising for a memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum for the Women’s Royal Air Force, while being active in a range of other local organisations.

She has been called “a Turriff Champion, a community champion and someone to look up to”.

Lifetime Achievement Award – Marion Bruce

Marion Bruce has served the Potterton community for the past 65 years, keeping the local shop open seven days a week after taking it over from her father.

Her and her family have spent most of their lives working to keep the shop and post office open, and made sure the community had everything they needed during the pandemic.

In the nomination her daughter said: “She has always gone above and beyond in her role in this wee village. Her role in our community hasn’t been just a job to her, but a vocation. It has been a commitment and a responsibility.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
Take part in our interactive quiz below and find out if you know your Munros.
Munro baggers: Can you beat our Name That Munro quiz?
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded commuters hit out at Stagecoach's repeated X7 cancellations
4
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
Kintore's new station opened on October 15, 2020. Photo: Kami Thomson.
113,000 passenger journeys at Kintore station since it opened two years ago
Amanda Farquharson
Increase in 'complex' mental health cases among young people in Grampian since Covid
Aberdeen restaurants Christmas
5 Aberdeen restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner on Christmas Day
A woman says she was sexually assaulted near Drummer's Corner, Peterhead. Image: Google maps screengrab
Woman says she was 'grabbed' on same morning of alleged sex assault on Peterhead…
Aboyne Hospital and Health Centre. Picture by Kenny Elrick / DCT Media.
Aboyne Community Hospital to reopen after staff shortages forced closure

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

Police were called to an address on King Edward Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Death of woman found in Macduff house treated as 'unexplained'
Seonaidh Forrest of Sleat, Skye with his Gold Medal as winner of the under 15 Pibroch competition piping competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Skye piper takes Gold at day one of competitions at the Royal National Mod…
Arran Green of Cowie, Stirlingshire with the Lightning Electrical Cup and the Roderick Munro Memorial Quaich he won in the Strathspey and Reel and March piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Cowie piper carries on family tradition at the Mod
Celt Street in Inverness. Image: Google Street View.
Police search for motorcyclist who fled after crash on Inverness city centre street
Scotland's Emma Wassell and Hannah Smith console each other at the end of the loss to Australia.
Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to…
The exterior of the World's End pub in Edinburgh. The Hunt for the World's End Killers is an important piece of social history.
PAUL WHITELAW: World's End Killers documentary a sensitive and important work
Nature Watch: Reflections on the beauty of nature at Loch of Kinnordy
The recently closed Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Post-Belmont, Aberdeen's got a bigger cultural void than Nadine Dorries
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Jim McInally has sympathy for Peterhead players after early-season struggles
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Fingal in Edinburgh is a floating paradise that exudes luxury Picture shows; The Fingal in Edinburgh. The Fingal in Edinburgh. Supplied by Jon Perkins Date; Unknown
Fingal in Edinburgh is a floating paradise that exudes luxury

Editor's Picks

Most Commented