Inspiring Aberdeenshire winners who go the extra mile for their communities revealed

Individuals and groups from across Aberdeenshire have been recognised for the work they do to keep their communities thriving.

The eight winners of the 2022 Inspiring Aberdeenshire awards were announced during a special online ceremony this evening.

The event, organised by the council, was hosted by Provost Judy Whyte and presenter Fiona Stalker.

Mrs Whyte said: “Being able to celebrate people is such an uplifting experience and I hope that everyone who was watching left with the same feelings of joy and pride that I felt in front of those cameras.

“My warmest congratulations to every one of the finalists this year. How the judging panel were even able to pick winners from such an extraordinary group is incredible in itself.”

The winners will be invited to a reception next month to celebrate their success.

The 2022 winners:

Community Spirit Award – JSK Running Group

Also known as Jog Scotland Kintore, the group has grown to 300 members since launching in 2014.

It filled a gap in the Kintore area by providing running opportunities for all levels, and has extended to support healthy lifestyles, members’ mental health and sport for school children.

JSK Running Group has a strong focus on charity which the judges described as “a truly excellent example of a cause to support others”.

Cultural Award – Benholm & Johnshaven Heritage Society

The Heritage Hub in Johnshaven operates as a museum in summer and a community hub and gallery throughout the year.

The staff and volunteers are known for promoting the heritage of the area and helping boost tourism and the economy across the Mearns.

The society has been described as an “inspiration in keeping the history of the village alive for generations to come”.

Aberdeenshire’s Future Award – Steven Strachan

Steven Strachan has been a volunteer with the Leaders in Sport programme throughout his time at Inverurie Academy.

He has always been first to come forward for volunteering opportunities, including primary school transition programmes, helping out with after-school sports, holding a Sport Scotland Young Ambassador role and volunteering at Colony Park Football Club.

The award “epitomises everything he has given to Inverurie Academy and the wider local community”.

Heart of Aberdeenshire Caring Award – Helen Cox

Helen Cox has provided short breaks and long-term care to looked-after children for Aberdeenshire Council for nearly 50 years.

She was described by the judges as “a genuine local champion” working and supporting vulnerable children to make sure they can enjoy themselves in a safe environment.

Beautiful Aberdeenshire Environmental Award – Caspar Lampkin

Over the past four years, Caspar Lampkin has worked to resurface and improve the Mearns Coastal Heritage Trail from Johnshaven to St Cyrus, ensuring it is kept in “safe hands”.

He is recognised locally for volunteering his time to plant trees and coastal wildflowers and doing everything he can to restore the path.

Local Hero Award – Lorraine Coleman

Following her recovery from cancer, Lorraine Coleman decided to give back to a number of cancer charities.

The former Mintlaw Academy teacher has supported Cancer Research UK by sharing her experience at school events and has held the role of events chairwoman for Relay for Life in Peterhead since 2012.

She has been described as “a hero in its truest sense”.

Inspirational Volunteer Award – Morag Lightning

Morag Lightning was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder following her deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Since then she has dedicated her time to the Turriff community through her extensive volunteer work.

She is a founding member of Friends of Turriff Cemetery and has been fundraising for a memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum for the Women’s Royal Air Force, while being active in a range of other local organisations.

She has been called “a Turriff Champion, a community champion and someone to look up to”.

Lifetime Achievement Award – Marion Bruce

Marion Bruce has served the Potterton community for the past 65 years, keeping the local shop open seven days a week after taking it over from her father.

Her and her family have spent most of their lives working to keep the shop and post office open, and made sure the community had everything they needed during the pandemic.

In the nomination her daughter said: “She has always gone above and beyond in her role in this wee village. Her role in our community hasn’t been just a job to her, but a vocation. It has been a commitment and a responsibility.”