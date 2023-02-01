Plans for city centre loos to make way for ‘green energy centre’ to power Inverness Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plans for city centre loos to make way for ‘green energy centre’ to power Inverness Castle

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
February 1, 2023, 5:00 pm
Inverness Castle in Inverness
Highland Council has submitted plans for a new green energy centre to heat the Castle.

Highland Council looks set to transform a neglected corner of Inverness Town House car park into a vibrant public space.

And the unlikely centrepiece is an old public toilet block.

The council hopes to convert the former Town House toilets into a new green energy centre.

The “innovative and interesting” building will provide heat to the neighbouring Inverness Castle.

At the same time, the council plans to improve the awkward steps beside the Town House, adding new lighting, trees and benches.

Councillors on the south planning committee will consider the planning application on February 8.

A jewel beside the castle?

Currently, the Town House car park houses an old two-storey toilet block, with storage on the bottom level and disused public toilets in the top.

The toilets sit at an awkward angle to the retaining wall, and feature a large expanse of flat roof. The council’s planning application seeks to demolish the top floor to create a two-storey energy centre comprising an array of air source heat pumps.

The renovated building will follow the line of the retaining wall, for better visual flow, and connect to the sloping grass embankment.

Council planners say the steps at Castle Wynd are functional but uninspiring.

Highland Council says the skin of the building will give a “deeply textured appearance” with aluminium panels allowing maximum air flow. These panels will be set at contrasting angles, creating a ‘jewel’ effect.

It’s an ambitious design, and the planning document states that everything rests on the quality, detail and colour of the metal cladding. The council is considering a palette of pink, red and grey tones to mimic the A-listed Town Hall and Castle.

The pattern of the cladding is also a subtle nod to the ceiling of the Castle’s new link building, creating what the council calls an “architectural family”.

They say the new design will be “innovative and interesting” but not obtrusive in the historic area.

Most of all, it serves a practical purpose – providing environmentally-friendly heating to the Castle.

New look for ‘uninspiring’ steps

Highland Council also plans to use the new heat centre as a catalyst for revamping the surrounding area.

The planning document calls the existing steps to the south of the Town House  “functional but uninspiring”. They say it doesn’t encourage footfall from Castle Street to Castle Wynd.

The council plans to create a new pedestrian link, which will connect landscaping at the Castle to the streetscape at Lower Castle Wynd.

This link will take the form of a new, widened staircase, encouraging people to walk and mingle. The steps will feature newly planted trees, lighting and street furniture, including benches and cycle storage.

Highland Council’s plans have not attracted any objections, and the application is up for approval by councillors next week.

