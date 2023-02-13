Kessock Bridge has been reopened following closure due to a police incident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have reopened the Kessock Bridge following an earlier incident.

It was 3.56pm, before being reopened by 4.14pm.

Traffic remains heavy in the area.

NEW❗ ⌚ 15:56#A9 Kessock Bridge The Kessock Bridge is currently

⛔CLOSED⛔

in both directions due to a police incident Police are in attendance#TakeCare on approach and use #AltRoute if possible@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/B5pFAmVX4T — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 13, 2023

Earlier a spokesman for Traffic Scotland said: “The A9 Kessock Bridge is currently closed in both directions due to a police incident.

“Police are in attendance. Take care on approach and use an alternative route if possible.”

Police have been asked to comment.