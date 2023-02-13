RAF Lossiemouth jets stand ready to shoot down spy balloons in UK skies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

RAF Lossiemouth jets stand ready to shoot down spy balloons in UK skies

By David Lynch
February 13, 2023, 4:45 pm Updated: February 13, 2023, 4:46 pm
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

As reports of suspected Chinese spy balloons entering US airspace continue, the Prime Minister has given assurances that RAF Lossiemouth fighter jets are ready to counter similar intrusions over the UK.

Rishi Sunak claimed Typhoon fighter jets are kept “on 24/7 readiness” as he emphasised the government would “do whatever it takes to keep the country safe”.

The UK’s quick reaction alert force, tasked with guarding British airspace from foreign threats, uses the Typhoon FGR4 to police the UK’s skies.

Typhoons are stationed at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray and at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

Radar sites across the UK and civilian air traffic information are used to determine whether there is a sufficient threat to the country’s airspace before the jets are scrambled by RAF air command.

RAF Lossiemouth crews scrambling to a Typhoon jet. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Typhoon jets in Lossiemouth ready to respond

Typhoons have a 36ft wingspan, about the same size as the length of a double decker bus. RAF Lossiemouth has four squadrons of the aircraft.

They can fly at a maximum speed of Mach 1.8 – approaching twice the speed of sound – and have a maximum altitude of 55,000ft.

The jet is armed with a series of weapons, including air-to-air missiles, according to the RAF.

A US fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden.

It was the fourth occasion in eight days, all following the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon in late January.

When asked about whether such spying devices had been seen in UK airspace on Monday, Mr Sunak told broadcasters: “I want people to know that we will do whatever it takes to keep the country safe.

“We have something called the quick reaction alert force which involves Typhoon planes, which are kept on 24/7 readiness to police our airspace, which is incredibly important.

“I can’t obviously comment in detail on national security matters, but we are in constant touch with our allies and, as I said, we will do whatever it takes to keep the country safe.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Aberdeen red and orange sunrise
Gallery: Sahara dust creates spectacular sunrises across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sunshine on Leith to shine in Elgin Town Hall
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us - here are your 10…
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Lossiemouth business warns others to be extra cautious
Car crash
Man, 53, taken to hospital after two-car crash on A96 in Elgin
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'We learn from them too': Seafield Primary School celebrates digital learning project
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aberlour Community Garden breaks ground to help residents with mental wellbeing
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a missing rapist, a dying paedophile and a prosecco bottle…
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
New purpose for Forres' TSB building, storage at Elgin City - Forres housing is…
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Man who racially abused skateboarder reported to police by disgusted tourist

Most Read

1
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
3
2
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Campbell Gunn: I’m a lifelong SNP member but my party has lost its way
3
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Man charged after motorbike stolen following two-vehicle crash in Inverness
4
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on A96 near Inverness
5
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
6
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer comedian Jim Smith adds fourth Aberdeen date due to popular demand
7
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
‘Expensive’ mistake as mechanic banned for drug-driving
8
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
9
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Loch n Larder: First look inside revamped Inverness Eastgate Centre food court as it…
10
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aberdeen councillor raises alarm over last minute Stoneywood Mill bid

More from Press and Journal

RAF Lossiemouth jets stand ready to shoot down spy balloons in UK skies
Aberdeen community group reaches the final of national gardening competition
Ailsa Lister. Image: Cricket Scotland
Huntly cricketer Ailsa Lister reflects on winter of new experiences with Scotland
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Man jailed after beating up friend and stealing his PlayStation
Aberdeen Foyer service manager Bryan Mackay at the new offices.
DIY SOS: Aberdeen Foyer appeals for local businesses to help sort out new Peterhead…
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's clash with Celtic gives Barry Robson chance to showcase his managerial…
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-times-the-limit delivery driver banned from roads
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Meet the 14-year-old Tain teen sharing her love for sweet treats after inspiration from…
Land and Forestry Scotland have submitted an application to expand the North Face car park in Torlundy, Fort William
Plans to charge for Ben Nevis access car park revealed
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than 'Tennent's and SkySports' as it…
Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready 24/7. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Dundee men who went on Highland car thieving spree jailed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented