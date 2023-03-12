Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death at Inverness property

Police are investigating the “unexplained” death of a 22-year-old man in Inverness.
The incident took place at a property on Admiral’s View in the Westhill area of Inverness.
The young man’s death is being treated as “unexplained” by police.
A police spokeswoman told the Inverness Courier: “Officers are investigating following the sudden death of a man within a property in the Admiral’s View area of Westhill, Inverness, on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
“The death of the 22-year-old is being treated as unexplained.
“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”