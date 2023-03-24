First look inside new NHS National Treatment Centre in Inverness opening next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

First look inside new NHS National Treatment Centre in Inverness opening next month

The new centre will help bring down wait times for elective procedures across both the Highlands and Grampian.

By Ross Hempseed
Pam Dudek, chief executive of NHS Highland and former nurse praised the centre for its welcoming and airy feel which will help relax patients. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Pam Dudek, chief executive of NHS Highland and former nurse praised the centre for its welcoming and airy feel which will help relax patients. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The new NHS National Treatment Centre in Inverness will offer patients a purpose-built facility, helping to reduce waiting times across the Highlands and Grampian.

The £48.6m building on the Inverness Campus has been in the works for several years and has faced multiple delays due to the pandemic but it is now set to welcome its first patients on April 17.

It is part of the network of 10 similar centres around Scotland backed by the Scottish Government to deliver added resilience to NHS services.

As one of the first to open, it will offer specialist services to north-east patients before the National Treatment Centre for Grampian is completed in 2027.

This operating theatre will cater to patients with complex eye problems. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Walking into the centre, patients are greeted with a large reception area as well as a cafe to the left and patient waiting areas down the left and right corridors,

Directly ahead of you as you walk in is the staff areas which lead to the three theatres on the ground floor, which operate on eyes, feet, knees and hands.

Located on the ground floor is the ophthalmology department with several consultation rooms, a waiting area and a sensory play area.

There are also rooms with specialist equipment to carry out low-risk procedures without going into theatre, with a total capacity for 16 eye surgeries per day.

Signage throughout the building is bold with a dark coloured background making it easier for patients with visual impairments to see.

‘For our patients, this will be a tremendous benefit’

Initially, the NTC will run at 75% capacity for its first three months before treating 970 eyecare patients per week, up from 700 at present.

The new centre in Inverness will alleviate pressure across both Highland and Grampian, with the latter accounting for 40% of procedures to help bring down wait times in the north-east.

Sensory play area for children with eye conditions. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Chief executive of NHS Highland, Pam Dudek, says the Highlands are in a better position than Grampian, so spaces were allocated for north-east patients as part of a regional strategy.

She said: “It is a national treatment centre so we will be providing treatment to people in other health authorities and at the moment, that is favoured towards Grampian, because of where their waiting times are.

“We have a very strong relationship with Grampian and the islands, so it is not a unique position for us and we would hope there would be complimentary aspects to services across all treatment centres.”

Located on the first floor is the large orthopaedic department which at full capacity will treat 1,500 joints per year.

Also upstairs is a large balcony for patients to get some fresh air and a recovery ward for those just out of surgery.

There is two operating theatres which will be where surgeons carry out knee and hip replacements.

Nearly all jobs already filled

NHS Highland chief executive Pam Dudek says the facility will be unique in the north. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The NTC is “significant” for the Highlands, and joins similar new facilities in Broadford and Aviemore, with Ms Dudek saying she’s “never seen anything like this”.

Officials also confirmed that through the Aim High scheme, which encourages staff to come and work in the Highlands, more than 90% of the workforce or 208 jobs have been filled.

In addition, the existing eye care department at Raigmore, which has 67 roles, will move into the new NTC.

Construction of the NTC has faced multiple delays due to the pandemic, with an original date in 2022 being pushed back until April 17.

Colin McNair, Surgeon and Clinical Director with Fiona Grist, Clinical Nurse Manager, along with centre manager Helen Robertson will run the daily operations of the NTC. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The centre will be overseen by a management team consisting of manager Helen Robertson, Colin McNair, clinical director and Fiona Grist, clinical nurse manager.

A critical part of the planning for the delivery was to ask the staff what they would like, and they responded with enhanced coaching and training from management.

Once operational, training will take place on Fridays, with the aim to develop staff skills across the centre workforce.

The building offers well-lit public areas and, includes a sensory play area, cafe, balcony and outdoor space.

Ms Robertson said: “For our patients what we are providing is a wonderful environment. It feels healthy.

Helen Robertson says the brand-new centre ‘feels healthy’ when you walk in. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Our staff are feeling real joy when they come into the building and that ultimately helps provide exceptional patient care.

“For the Highlands, for our patients, this will be a tremendous benefit.”

Currently, any elective procedures at Raigmore could face cancellation due to an emergency, however, the NTC will operate independently with no disruption.

Ms Robertson added: “By having an off-site elective facility we are able to protect elective procedures and continue as needed, without risk of cancellation and also release some space within Raigmore.

“For us having a cancellation on the day of surgery is a never-event. We want to do most of the work in advance of patients being admitted to the centre.”

In anticipation of the new facility’s opening, NHS Highland is opening the centre up to the public to visit on April 1 and 2.

In pictures: Inside National Treatment Centre

Beds for those recovering from orthopaedic surgery. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
One of 13 consultation rooms throughout the NTC. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
One of two disabled rooms with a hoist to help patients with limited mobility. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Waiting areas are light with bold colours and impressive murals of Highland scenes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

