Business Capricorn Energy to slash 120 UK jobs Business to focus attention on Egypt By Allister Thomas and Keith Findlay March 24 2023, 4.22pm Share Capricorn Energy to slash 120 UK jobs Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/5543380/capricorn-energy-to-slash-120-uk-jobs/ Copy Link 0 comments Image: Capricorn Energy [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business Dog chews instead of chicken breasts among unusual store delivery substitutions Holidaymakers need ‘careful planning’ to find bargain destinations – report Unions should not comply with new minimum service laws, says FBU chief Banks drag European markets lower amid Deutsche Bank woes Mackie Academy pupils triumph at Young Enterprise Grampian final Business groups hit back at Bank boss for saying price rises ‘hurt people’ Singing estate agent’s NeverEnding Story-inspired video goes viral Next to unveil higher sales and profits despite consumer spending pressure Watchdog drops games console concerns over £56bn Microsoft-Activision deal Market jitters return as cost of insuring against Deutsche Bank collapse soars Most Read 1 Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps 2 A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 18-vehicle crash near Newtonhill 3 Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the… 4 Nearly 20 services affected as Aberdeenshire Council announces cuts to bus routes 5 Animal ban for farm worker who repeatedly ran over pig with quad bike 6 ‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into… 7 Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out… 8 Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep… 9 Brazen drug dealer caught dishing out heroin in broad daylight on Union Street 10 Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Pictures and reaction from all of this year’s winners More from Press and Journal Caley Thistle to appeal Sean Welsh's red card in 1-0 victory over Partick Thistle Fraserburgh up the tempo after the interval to defeat Lossiemouth Elgin City beaten 2-0 by East Fife at Bayview - with Gavin Price bemoaning… Curling: Team Morrison look to learn from a tough week at Women's World Championships Ten-man Caley Thistle hold on to claim vital victory over Partick Thistle Ayr United 3-0 Cove Rangers: Defensive woes haunt visitors again in Honest Men defeat Pensioner denies £35,000 'con' to make daughter a Hollywood star Inverness Bid to continue for five more years with plans to further enhance city… SFA rescind red card shown to Banks o' Dee's Kane Winton - ruling officials… Short films to reveal how Torry has been 'sacrificed' to industrial development for decades Editor's Picks Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance Schoolhill pedestrian zone: Video shows 200 drivers breaking rules First look inside new NHS National Treatment Centre in Inverness opening next month A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 18-vehicle crash near Newtonhill Woman granted leniency after being forced to become drug mule for Liverpool crime gang Former firefighter jailed for directing child abuse in the Philippines Most Commented 1 SSE kick-starts £1.5 billion-plus Lochaber pumped hydro scheme 2 £2 million to be spent on new 20mph zones in Aberdeen — where should they go? 3 SNP leadership race: Full list of who north and north-east politicians are backing 4 Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths 'getting worse' in Union Square 5 REVEALED: Aberdeenshire Council to install new electric charging points at 15 locations 6 Whisky tax: A commitment was made and it should be honoured, says Billy Walker 7 Rebecca Buchan: Huge public safety concern in Aberdeen can't be swept under the rug 8 Inverness massage therapist arrived in Highlands with just £65 9 New group formed to save Union Street with worldwide hunt to fill empty shops 10 'The council is dragging its feet': Tillydrone pothole repairs slammed by residents