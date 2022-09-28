Thousands of Highland patients to get quicker access to operations at national treatment centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of operations have already been planned for a new national treatment centre in the Highlands in a bit to “significantly” cut waiting times, health bosses have revealed.

The building at Inverness Campus will be the site of all eye care services, including surgical and outpatient facilities.

It will also deliver orthopaedic care with staff carrying out uncomplicated hip and knee replacements, plus foot, ankle and hand surgery.

NHS Highland has revealed that the £42 million centre will open its doors on April 3 next year.

How many operations are already planned for next year?

It’s hoped the facility will reduce the length of time patients are waiting for procedures.

New stats show a staggering 3,009 residents in the Highlands are on the waiting list for trauma and orthopaedic care.

A further 996 patients are waiting for ophthalmology and cataract appointments.

However, NHS Highland says the opening of the centre will have a “significantly positive impact” on these waiting times.

Next year staff at the centre plan to operate on 3,160 cataracts and carry out a further 1,340 eye procedures.

A further 1,500 patients will benefit from hip and knee replacements; 160 hand operations will take place as well as 175 foot and ankle procedures.

Why has there been a delay with it opening?

It was initially hoped the facility would open in December this year but construction works were hit with a series of delays.

There have been problems with deliveries of plasterboard, steel and roofing materials.

The facility, situated at the heart of the Inverness campus, will have five operating theatres, 13 consultation rooms and 24 patient beds.

NHS Highland says it will deliver “the best quality state-of-the-art, innovative ophthalmology and orthopaedic health care to the people of the north of Scotland”.

There are still vacancies for more than 200 staff. The health board is recruiting for nurses and health workers to fill theatre and pharmacy roles.