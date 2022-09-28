Thousands of Highland patients to get quicker access to operations at national treatment centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Thousands of Highland patients to get quicker access to operations at national treatment centre

By Charlotte Thomson
September 28, 2022, 11:45 am
The new treatment centre in Inverness.
NHS Highland has announced an opening date for the new National Treatment Centre.

Thousands of operations have already been planned for a new national treatment centre in the Highlands in a bit to “significantly” cut waiting times, health bosses have revealed.

The building at Inverness Campus will be the site of all eye care services, including surgical and outpatient facilities.

It will also deliver orthopaedic care with staff carrying out uncomplicated hip and knee replacements, plus foot, ankle and hand surgery.

NHS Highland has revealed that the £42 million centre will open its doors on April 3 next year.

How many operations are already planned for next year?

It’s hoped the facility will reduce the length of time patients are waiting for procedures.

New stats show a staggering 3,009 residents in the Highlands are on the waiting list for trauma and orthopaedic care.

A further 996 patients are waiting for ophthalmology and cataract appointments.

The National Treatment Centre currently under construction at Inverness Campus
The National Treatment Centre currently under construction at Inverness Campus. Picture by Sandy McCook

However, NHS Highland says the opening of the centre will have a “significantly positive impact” on these waiting times.

Next year staff at the centre plan to operate on 3,160 cataracts and carry out a further 1,340 eye procedures.

A further 1,500 patients will benefit from hip and knee replacements; 160 hand operations will take place as well as 175 foot and ankle procedures.

Why has there been a delay with it opening?

It was initially hoped the facility would open in December this year but construction works were hit with a series of delays.

There have been problems with deliveries of plasterboard, steel and roofing materials.

The facility, situated at the heart of the Inverness campus, will have five operating theatres, 13 consultation rooms and 24 patient beds.

NHS Highland says it will deliver “the best quality state-of-the-art, innovative ophthalmology and orthopaedic health care to the people of the north of Scotland”.

There are still vacancies for more than 200 staff. The health board is recruiting for nurses and health workers to fill theatre and pharmacy roles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

The dry-powder inhalers use a person’s own breath to deliver the dose of medicine (Brian Lawless/PA)
Humza Yousaf welcomes roll-out of environmentally friendly asthma inhalers
New hope for Alzheimer’s after new drug found reduction in cognitive decline (PA)
‘Major breakthrough’ as dementia drug found to ‘slow cognitive decline’
More must be done to support employee mental health, the World Health Organisation has said (PA)
Yoga at work recommended to improve employee mental health
A charity is launching an emergency campaign, calling for people on benefits to receive extra financial support from the Government to get them through winter (PA)
Patients cut back on medicine, food and heating due to soaring costs – charities
Around 26 million people in England are eligible for the autumn Covid-19 booster vaccine (Peter Byrne/PA)
Millions urged to get flu and Covid jabs as experts predict ‘difficult winter’
There has been a rapid rise in such devices (PA)
Use of voice-controlled devices ‘might have long-term consequences for children’
Older people have been urged to start weightlifting (Alamy/PA)
Pumping weights could help you live longer
(PA)
Labour would force GPs to offer everyone face-to-face appointments
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
The Anchor Centre in Aberdeen will open its doors to cancer and haematology patients next autumn.
Opening date revealed for 'game-changing' Anchor cancer centre in Aberdeen
0

More from Press and Journal

Shahrin Jannat
Missing teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
NHS Highland has announced an opening date for the new National Treatment Centre.
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
NHS Highland has announced an opening date for the new National Treatment Centre.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
NHS Highland has announced an opening date for the new National Treatment Centre.
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC.
Aberdeenshire Shield: Keith v Inverurie postponed again
NHS Highland has announced an opening date for the new National Treatment Centre.
Rory McIlroy has no regrets about The 150th Open and will treasure all his…

Editor's Picks