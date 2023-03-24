Highland Council removes goalposts from Inverness park after antisocial behaviour concerns – but not for the reason you might think

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Highland Council removes goalposts from Inverness park after antisocial behaviour concerns – but not for the reason you might think

Some locals have complained that the new posts have attracted too many kids from further afield, contributing to a rise in antisocial behaviour.

By Stuart Findlay
A notice at Burn Brae Park explains why the posts have been taken away. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
A notice at Burn Brae Park explains why the posts have been taken away. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson

A pair of goalposts have been removed from an Inverness park to help its grass recover, and not because of antisocial behaviour concerns.

Highland Council removed the posts at Burn Brae Park earlier this week.

Both goalmouths have turned into a mud bath after heavy use and recent wet weather.

But local kids who have been playing football at the park since the posts were put up last summer can be assured that they will be returning.

Moving the goal posts

The introduction of the goalposts and nets was warmly welcomed by youngsters on the east side of Inverness.

There is a distinct lack of sports facilities in that part of the city.

But some locals have complained that the new posts have attracted too many kids from further afield, contributing to a rise in antisocial behaviour.

The area around the goalmouth has become unusable. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson

At a meeting of Cradlehall and Westhill Community Council earlier this month, there were claims that the kids had been urinating in gardens, littering, using foul language and creating a noise disturbance late at night.

The meeting was roughly split down the middle about whether the posts should stay or go.

Use the park respectfully or ‘you will ruin it for everyone’

Burn Brae resident Steven Watson, 52, supports the posts staying at the park.

His two sons, aged 16 and 11, are regular users of the pitch and are big fans.

Steven believes it’s the least they deserve after all the restrictions they’ve had to live through in the past few years.

But he has issued a plea to those disrespecting the area to avoid wrecking it for everyone.

How the pitch looked when the posts were put up. Image: Steven Watson

He said: “Since the goals went up, there has been a major increase in the number of kids and teenagers using the park.

“Mostly this has all been positive. But there are a few who have been behaving in an antisocial manner and have caused upset among a few of the residents nearby.

“The goals may well be removed. I hope this doesn’t happen as there will be a lot of devastated local kids.

“So please use the area respectfully. Or you will ruin it for everyone.”

East side of Inverness desperately needs better sports facilities

A Highland Council spokeswoman confirmed the removal, but said it was an interim measure.

She added: “The council has removed the goals to allow the grass to naturally recover and to enable an assessment of the future suitability of alternative potential siting locations for football goals at the park.”

A notice at the park mentions a “further assessment”, prompting some concern they may not return after all.

Inverness councillor Ken Gowans said the posts will be returning. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

But Inverness South councillor Ken Gowans confirmed they would be returning, one way or another.

He said: “They have been removed but don’t panic, they will be back.

“It might be the case that only one set is put back, but it hasn’t been decided yet. Or perhaps we could put in a higher fence to stop balls going over the top.

“It will be monitored but it is important these posts remain in place.

“There is a real lack of sports facilities on this side of town.”

Editor's Picks

