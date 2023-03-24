Highland Council removes goalposts from Inverness park after antisocial behaviour concerns – but not for the reason you might think

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pair of goalposts have been removed from an Inverness park to help its grass recover, and not because of antisocial behaviour concerns.

Highland Council removed the posts at Burn Brae Park earlier this week.

Both goalmouths have turned into a mud bath after heavy use and recent wet weather.

But local kids who have been playing football at the park since the posts were put up last summer can be assured that they will be returning.

Moving the goal posts

The introduction of the goalposts and nets was warmly welcomed by youngsters on the east side of Inverness.

There is a distinct lack of sports facilities in that part of the city.

But some locals have complained that the new posts have attracted too many kids from further afield, contributing to a rise in antisocial behaviour.

At a meeting of Cradlehall and Westhill Community Council earlier this month, there were claims that the kids had been urinating in gardens, littering, using foul language and creating a noise disturbance late at night.

The meeting was roughly split down the middle about whether the posts should stay or go.

Use the park respectfully or ‘you will ruin it for everyone’

Burn Brae resident Steven Watson, 52, supports the posts staying at the park.

His two sons, aged 16 and 11, are regular users of the pitch and are big fans.

Steven believes it’s the least they deserve after all the restrictions they’ve had to live through in the past few years.

But he has issued a plea to those disrespecting the area to avoid wrecking it for everyone.

He said: “Since the goals went up, there has been a major increase in the number of kids and teenagers using the park.

“Mostly this has all been positive. But there are a few who have been behaving in an antisocial manner and have caused upset among a few of the residents nearby.

“The goals may well be removed. I hope this doesn’t happen as there will be a lot of devastated local kids.

“So please use the area respectfully. Or you will ruin it for everyone.”

East side of Inverness desperately needs better sports facilities

A Highland Council spokeswoman confirmed the removal, but said it was an interim measure.

She added: “The council has removed the goals to allow the grass to naturally recover and to enable an assessment of the future suitability of alternative potential siting locations for football goals at the park.”

A notice at the park mentions a “further assessment”, prompting some concern they may not return after all.

But Inverness South councillor Ken Gowans confirmed they would be returning, one way or another.

He said: “They have been removed but don’t panic, they will be back.

“It might be the case that only one set is put back, but it hasn’t been decided yet. Or perhaps we could put in a higher fence to stop balls going over the top.

“It will be monitored but it is important these posts remain in place.

“There is a real lack of sports facilities on this side of town.”