Teenagers, 16, due in court after £4,700 heroin and crack cocaine seized in Inverness

Two youths have been charged after police recovered drugs within the Hilton area of Inverness.

Officers recovered heroin and crack cocaine with a combined street value of £4,700 during a raid on Thursday.

They also found more than £1,000 in cash.

Two boys, both aged 16, have been charged with alleged drug offences.

They are due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

DC Ashley Templeton said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is committed to disrupting the supply and sale of illegal substances.

“Anyone who has information or concerns about drugs should contact Police Scotland via 101 or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”