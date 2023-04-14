Two-vehicle collision near Crimond closes A90 for three hours

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services attended a collision north of Crimond.

The A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road was closed for nearly three hours near the Mintlaw junction.

The incident occurred around noon today and involved two vehicles.

Fire crews received a call to assist police at 12.20pm and deployed one appliance from Peterhead and one from Fraserburgh to the scene.

Crews left the scene around 1.30pm.

Ambulance were also in attendance and checked over the occupants of the vehicles at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.15 pm on Friday, 14 April 2023, police received a report of a two vehicle crash on the A90 near to Crimond, Aberdeenshire.

“Emergency services attended and those involved were attended to by SAS at the scene.”

The road has now reopened according to Traffic Scotland.

CLEAR ✅ ⌚14:56#A90 Crimond The carriageway at North of Crimond is now cleared and all lanes are running✅ @NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 14, 2023