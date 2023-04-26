‘It’s a lifeline’: New minibus helps Inverness charity’s drive to meet growing demand for transport service

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity’s transport service is increasing its capacity to try to keep pace with a growing need to support elderly and disabled users.

A year ago, volunteer drivers at Partnerships for Wellbeing (P4W) had just two cars to transport people across Inverness.

It now has a fleet of four vehicles and will add a fifth later this year.

The latest addition is a minibus the charity bought from The Oxygen Works which had to sell the vehicle due to the costs of Covid and a devastating flood.

It has now become a valuable addition to P4W’s service which makes 700 journeys a month, taking elderly and disabled adults to medical and daycare appointments in the city, including Oxygen Works’ clients.

Lockdown left people permanently immobilised

P4W’s manager Jeff Zycinski says the increase in passengers includes wheelchair users, but the majority are elderly people who lack confidence or mobility to use service buses or taxis.

The charity uses two standard cars, a wheelchair-accessible minibus and one wheelchair-accessible car, with another on its way.

He said: “Official figures from Transport Scotland indicate there are just nine wheelchair accessible taxis in Inverness.

“That compares with over 3,000 in Glasgow and a similar number in Edinburgh.

“Many elderly wheelchair users are people who became prematurely immobilised during the Covid lockdown months because they weren’t able to get out for exercise or attend physiotherapy sessions.

“As a result, they remained locked down at home while the rest of us again enjoyed freedom.”

Mr Zycinski said the average age of the charity’s passengers is 80, many of them attending day care sessions at the MacKenzie Centre.

“The point of our community transport service is to allow people to retain a level of independence.

“That means they can stave off the need for long-term nursing or residential care by many years.

“But it seems no matter how many cars and how many volunteers we have, the demand for our service always outstrips our ability to meet it.

“The hardest part of our job is telling people we don’t have a car or driver available when they need us.”

Lifeline for many people

Mackenzie Centre team leader Bernie Macleod said around 40% of users need the P4W transport.

“It’s a lifeline for so many people. Many would not be able to come to the centre otherwise.

“The wheelchair-accessible vehicles have got people out that have not gone out since pre Covid.”

The Oxygen Works’ former minibus was bought using P4W’s £29,500 fleet renewal fund built up over the last two years.

This was originally intended to buy a wheelchair-accessible car. But the opportunity to buy the bus meant it could transport many more passengers.

P4W started in 2004. It provides door-to-door, non-emergency transport to anyone in Inverness who has difficulty accessing community health and social care facilities.

It runs Monday-Friday between 9am and 4.30pm.

The charity’s funds come from a variety of sources including the Garfield Weston Foundation, Highland Council ward discretionary funds and public donations.

The minibus was gifted to The Oxygen Works in 2018 by the organisers of the Highland Cross fundraising event which supports its new use.

The vehicle had not been driven since the pandemic which forced the charity’s base to close for long periods during 2020 and 2021.

Closure also halted many fundraising events, which cut off a vital supply of income for the charity.

It was due to re-open in February 2021, but a major flood meant the doors stayed closed for more than nine months.

Shared passion for supporting the community

CEO Leigh-Ann Little said the minibus had not been in full operation since 2020.

“To see such an asset sit idle was nothing short of heart-breaking.

“When we entered into conversations with P4W, it quickly become apparent that they shared the same passion to support the community that we did.

“But they were much better placed to provide a sustainable transportation service.

“We have been delighted to promote the brilliant work of P4W and it has been really humbling to see the minibus back out on the road.

“It really feels like we have galvanised a great working relationship together and are able to better serve the community as a result.”

The Oxygen Works is now deciding how best to use the money it received for the minibus.

One potential option is installing energy-saving technology to lower running costs and its environmental impact.

Ms Little says the charity’s energy bills have more than tripled since the start of this year.

“If we find the right solution this will allow us to ensure we continue to provide services that are accessible and affordable for our community.”

