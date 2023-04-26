‘It’s a lifeline’: New minibus helps Inverness charity’s drive to meet growing demand for transport service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘It’s a lifeline’: New minibus helps Inverness charity’s drive to meet growing demand for transport service

Inveress charity makes 700 journeys a month with elderly and disabled adults

By John Ross
Volunteer escort John MacLeod with users Arlene Cowie (left) and Ella Donaldson before the journey home begins. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Volunteer escort John MacLeod with users Arlene Cowie (left) and Ella Donaldson before the journey home begins. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A charity’s transport service is increasing its capacity to try to keep pace with a growing need to support elderly and disabled users.

A year ago, volunteer drivers at Partnerships for Wellbeing (P4W) had just two cars to transport people across Inverness.

It now has a fleet of four vehicles and will add a fifth later this year.

The latest addition is a minibus the charity bought from The Oxygen Works which had to sell the vehicle due to the costs of Covid and a devastating flood.

It has now become a valuable addition to P4W’s service which makes 700 journeys a month, taking elderly and disabled adults to medical and daycare appointments in the city, including Oxygen Works’ clients.

Lockdown left people permanently immobilised

P4W’s manager Jeff Zycinski says the increase in passengers includes wheelchair users, but the majority are elderly people who lack confidence or mobility to use service buses or taxis.

The charity uses two standard cars, a wheelchair-accessible minibus and one wheelchair-accessible car, with another on its way.

He said: “Official figures from Transport Scotland indicate there are just nine wheelchair accessible taxis in Inverness.

“That compares with over 3,000 in Glasgow and a similar number in Edinburgh.

“Many elderly wheelchair users are people who became prematurely immobilised during the Covid lockdown months because they weren’t able to get out for exercise or attend physiotherapy sessions.

“As a result, they remained locked down at home while the rest of us again enjoyed freedom.”

Ella Donaldson is helped aboard by volunteer escort John MacLeod.<br />Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Zycinski said the average age of the charity’s passengers is 80, many of them attending day care sessions at the MacKenzie Centre.

“The point of our community transport service is to allow people to retain a level of independence.

“That means they can stave off the need for long-term nursing or residential care by many years.

“But it seems no matter how many cars and how many volunteers we have, the demand for our service always outstrips our ability to meet it.

“The hardest part of our job is telling people we don’t have a car or driver available when they need us.”

Lifeline for many people

Mackenzie Centre team leader Bernie Macleod said around 40% of users need the P4W transport.

“It’s a lifeline for so many people. Many would not be able to come to the centre otherwise.

“The wheelchair-accessible vehicles have got people out that have not gone out since pre Covid.”

The Oxygen Works’ former minibus was bought using P4W’s £29,500 fleet renewal fund built up over the last two years.

This was originally intended to buy a wheelchair-accessible car. But the opportunity to buy the bus meant it could transport many more passengers.

P4W started in 2004. It provides door-to-door, non-emergency transport to anyone in Inverness who has difficulty accessing community health and social care facilities.

It runs Monday-Friday between 9am and 4.30pm.

Jeff Zycinski, manager of Partnereships for Wellbeing and transport manager Fiona MacInnes.<br />Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The charity’s funds come from a variety of sources including the Garfield Weston Foundation, Highland Council ward discretionary funds and public donations.

The minibus was gifted to The Oxygen Works in 2018 by the organisers of the Highland Cross fundraising event which supports its new use.

The vehicle had not been driven since the pandemic which forced the charity’s base to close for long periods during 2020 and 2021.

Closure also halted many fundraising events, which cut off a vital supply of income for the charity.

It was due to re-open in February 2021, but a major flood meant the doors stayed closed for more than nine months.

Shared passion for supporting the community

CEO Leigh-Ann Little said the minibus had not been in full operation since 2020.

“To see such an asset sit idle was nothing short of heart-breaking.

“When we entered into conversations with P4W, it quickly become apparent that they shared the same passion to support the community that we did.

“But they were much better placed to provide a sustainable transportation service.

“We have been delighted to promote the brilliant work of P4W and it has been really humbling to see the minibus back out on the road.

“It really feels like we have galvanised a great working relationship together and are able to better serve the community as a result.”

The Oxygen Works chief executive Leigh-Ann Little.

The Oxygen Works is now deciding how best to use the money it received for the minibus.

One potential option is installing energy-saving technology to lower running costs and  its environmental impact.

Ms Little says the charity’s energy bills have more than tripled since the start of this year.

“If we find the right solution this will allow us to ensure we continue to provide services that are accessible and affordable for our community.”

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Inverness

New survey: Need to tackle the stigma around social housing.
Highland Council scales back house building plans, blaming lack of land and high costs
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Man joined £650,000 drug dealing operation after taking cocaine to cope with eating disorder
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler's thigh bone in 'excruciating' spanner attack
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Men convicted of being concerned in the supply following ?500,000 drugs seizure in Highlands Picture shows; Serafin Gaik, Pawel Chmielewski, Logan MacLeod. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Inverness crime gang convicted after 'Operation Bearskin' seized drugs worth £425,000
Lidl is on the hunt for new store locations in the north-east and Inverness. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen, Ellon, Stonehaven and Inverness in line for new Lidl branches
Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
North airport passenger numbers nearly back to pre-pandemic levels
Inverness Sheriff Court.
'Unfit' driver took too much anxiety medication after two house fires
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A pair vandalised toilets and threatened staff after asking to use a hotel toilet Picture shows; Mercure Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Men smashed hotel mirror and threatened to 'knock out' worker
Inverness Sheriff Court
Workmen left their vans and fought with pedestrians who swore at them

Most Read

1
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Woman found dead in Glasgow named locally as pregnant Wick musical actress and teacher
2
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
Police taped off Marks & Spencer in Aberdeen.
Overnight break-in at M&S Aberdeen
5
Post Thumbnail
Highland rapist locked up for more than six years
6
Pupils were celebrating their new school. Countesswells pupils (back L-R) Robbie Macdonald, Khalsa Alenzi, Emily Smith, Gerven Regis-McHardy (front L-R) Ellis Gemmel, Caitriona Ross, Logan Macdonald, Eddie Stewart, Oral MacLean. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Pupils celebrate official opening of new Countesswells School
7
Gordon Strachan at the unveiling ceremony of a statue to Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Barry Robson standing in front of Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen boast the best league form in Britain, so it’s time to…
9
To go with story by Emma Grady. court story Picture shows; Liam Norvil leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay Date; 25/04/2023
Aberdeen dad-to-be told ex he ‘hopes she dies during childbirth’ after learning baby wouldn’t…

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
'Just get a move on': Cove Rangers chairman urges progress on Cove and Newtonhill…
Free Road Bridge on Isle of Skye. Image: VisitScotland.
VisitScotland launches online resources to help north and north-east businesses reach net zero
Loved ones of Marelle Sturrock have paid tribute to the talented and kind mum-to-be. Image: Facebook.
'The kindest soul': Tributes paid to Wick musical actress and teacher with 'voice of…
Lerwick Sheriff Court, King Erik Street, Shetland.
Inquiry to be held into death of fisherman off Shetland
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Aberdeen lawyers slam plan to ditch not proven verdict
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Lois Gray needed an emergency operation after crashing her bike on a pothole-filled road. Picture shows; Lois Gray and the potholes on Mount Pleasant Road, between Thurso and Castletown.. Caithness. Supplied by Lois Gray Date; 31/07/2021
Survey shows improvement in the Highland road network - but more than one in…
Mark Ridgers celebrates after Caley Thistle's 2-1 Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Hampden calling again is a dream come true for Caley Thistle ace Mark Ridgers
The Bodyguard, starring Melody Thornton and Ayden Callaghan will be showing at Aberdeen's HMT. Supplied by Bodyguard production/APA.
Stage version of iconic film The Bodyguard headed for Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre
How successful would you be if you had to tackle some of the questions pupils have been asked in a National 5 exam?
Could you pass a Nat 5 school exam? Try our quiz...
Bird's-eye view of lounge of house on Marnan Road in Torphins, Banchory.
Striking family home in picturesque location for over £330,000

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]