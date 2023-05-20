Inverness biker completes 1,700-mile ride in just 48 hours for Highland Hospice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness biker completes 1,700-mile ride in just 48 hours for Highland Hospice

Biker George Maciver battled torrential rain during his ride from John O'Groats to Land's End and back.

By Michelle Henderson and Tiana Mudkavi
Motorcyclist George Maciver in the rain on his bike ride for Highland Hospice
George Maciver completed a mammoth 1700-mile journey in his latest fundraising drive for Highland Hospice. Image: George Maciver.

Welcome to Charity Champions – our weekly-round up of some of the fantastic fundraising efforts taking place.

Every Saturday we’ll share stories of individual efforts and fundraising activities happening around the north and north-east.

This week, we’re shining the light on an Inverness motorcyclist who has gone the extra mile for charity, an Aberdeen businessman cycling 300 miles to support cancer patients and a Scottish charity hosting a sponsored walk in aid of blind and partially sighted people.

Biker braves the elements for Highland Hospice

Inverness man George Maciver battled torrential rain to complete a 1700-mile journey in less than 48 hours aid of Highland Hospice.

The 59-year-old has been a long-standing supporter of the hospice following the death of his brother Shane and best friend Alan Mackenzie to cancer.

Over the last decade, he has raised more than £12,000 through annual challenges.

In his latest feat, he travelled from Inverness to John O’Groats on the north coast on his 23-year-old Suzuki Bandit motorbike before heading south to Lands’ End, and then home again.

George Maciver's red Suzuki Bandit at John o'Groats.
George Maciver drove his 23-year-old Suzuki Bandit motorbike north to John O’Groats before travelling the length of the UK to Land’s End. Image: George Maciver.

Mr Maciver, who carefully planned the route to ensure it was carried out safely, said: “It was quite hard, as I knew it would be.

“The weather was the worst problem. When I left here to go to John O’Groats in the morning it was pouring and most of the way back.

“My original plan was to get down to Land’s End and make the longest day the first day, but the weather slowed things, with me having to stop, get changed and put dry stuff on. I was about 120 miles outside Land’s End when I pulled into the services at 10pm at night.”

His luck did not change the next day and the rain continued.

“I’ve never driven in weather like that in my life,” he said. “It was torrential.

“Traffic was 30mph but there was no point in stopping as it wasn’t getting better.”

George Maciver wears his bike helmet in front of Land's End
Describing the weather conditions on his 1700-mile journey, the 59-year-old motorcyclist said:  “I’ve never driven in weather like that in my life.” Image: George Maciver

Despite the weather, Mr Maciver completed the challenge in just under 44 hours – and smashed his £800 target to raise more than £1,200. 

Thanking those who supported him, he said: “It makes me very happy that people are willing to donate and it’s a good amount of money that is going to the hospice to help other people.

“There are so many families and people in there and it must be a continuing thing each year, to get out there and raise some money. It’s just lovely to have people behind me.”

Mr Maciver is now gearing up to take on the charity’s wing walk in September.

Michael Gordon, left, is doing a charity cycle for Maggie’s Aberdeen and Newcastle in just two days. Picture shows; Michael Gordon and Richard Stewart, from Maggie’s. Image: The Big Partnership

North Star cyclist gets in gear for Maggie’s

Meanwhile, an Aberdeen businessman is preparing to get on a different kind of bike to help cancer sufferers and their families.

Michael Gordon, commercial director at vessel operators North Star, will cycle 300 miles in just two days next month to raise money for Maggie’s.

He hopes to raise £5,000 for the cancer charity which will be matched by his work.

Mr Gordon will set off from North Star’s headquarters in Aberdeen on June 5 and will finish at the newly opened Dogger Bank O&M facility at Port of Tyne in Teeside.

His challenge comes as North Star prepare to deliver its first of four hybrid-electric powered renewables vessels to the Dogger Bank Wind Farm partners at Equinor’s O&M base.

Three large red support vessels in front of seven offshore wind turbines in the North Sea.
Michael Gordon’s challenge coincides with North Star’s upcoming delivery of four hybrid-electric powered renewables vessels to the Dogger Bank Wind Farm partners. This archive image shows the support vessels at the windfarm. Image: North Star Renewables

Mr Gordon said: “Maggie’s has world-class facilities in Aberdeen and Newcastle with specialist teams providing essential advice and mental health support to people going through cancer. With teams on the ground in both these areas, these are significant locations for our business, so it made sense for me to choose a local support charity to fundraise for.”

The keen cyclist admitted a 300-mile solo cycle is “new territory” for him but praised his family, friends and colleagues for being 100% behind him.

He added: “I am proud to demonstrate our focus on supporting the local communities where we operate, and I hope people will be generous with their donations.

“I’m looking forward to arriving in Port of Tyne as I complete the journey, which will be a test of my own mental strength and physical ability.”

To donate to Mr Gordon’s effort, visit his JustGiving page here. 

Become a charity champion

If you’re an aspiring charity champion, why not sign up for Sight Action’s sponsored walk in Dingwall on June 3?

Participants can choose between three routes, ranging from one mile to 10, starting and finishing at the charity’s Dingwall base at Robertson House on Greenhill Street.

All money raised will go towards supporting 2,500 adults and children in the Highlands and Western Isles who are blind or partially sighted.

To sign up, call 01463 233663 or e-mail volunteer.coordinator@highlandsensory.org.uk

We’d love to include your event in a future Charity Champions – e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk with the details.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]