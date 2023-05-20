Inverness biker completes 1,700-mile ride in just 48 hours for Highland Hospice

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Welcome to Charity Champions – our weekly-round up of some of the fantastic fundraising efforts taking place.

Every Saturday we’ll share stories of individual efforts and fundraising activities happening around the north and north-east.

This week, we’re shining the light on an Inverness motorcyclist who has gone the extra mile for charity, an Aberdeen businessman cycling 300 miles to support cancer patients and a Scottish charity hosting a sponsored walk in aid of blind and partially sighted people.

Biker braves the elements for Highland Hospice

Inverness man George Maciver battled torrential rain to complete a 1700-mile journey in less than 48 hours aid of Highland Hospice.

The 59-year-old has been a long-standing supporter of the hospice following the death of his brother Shane and best friend Alan Mackenzie to cancer.

Over the last decade, he has raised more than £12,000 through annual challenges.

In his latest feat, he travelled from Inverness to John O’Groats on the north coast on his 23-year-old Suzuki Bandit motorbike before heading south to Lands’ End, and then home again.

Mr Maciver, who carefully planned the route to ensure it was carried out safely, said: “It was quite hard, as I knew it would be.

“The weather was the worst problem. When I left here to go to John O’Groats in the morning it was pouring and most of the way back.

“My original plan was to get down to Land’s End and make the longest day the first day, but the weather slowed things, with me having to stop, get changed and put dry stuff on. I was about 120 miles outside Land’s End when I pulled into the services at 10pm at night.”

His luck did not change the next day and the rain continued.

“I’ve never driven in weather like that in my life,” he said. “It was torrential.

“Traffic was 30mph but there was no point in stopping as it wasn’t getting better.”

Despite the weather, Mr Maciver completed the challenge in just under 44 hours – and smashed his £800 target to raise more than £1,200.

Thanking those who supported him, he said: “It makes me very happy that people are willing to donate and it’s a good amount of money that is going to the hospice to help other people.

“There are so many families and people in there and it must be a continuing thing each year, to get out there and raise some money. It’s just lovely to have people behind me.”

Mr Maciver is now gearing up to take on the charity’s wing walk in September.

North Star cyclist gets in gear for Maggie’s

Meanwhile, an Aberdeen businessman is preparing to get on a different kind of bike to help cancer sufferers and their families.

Michael Gordon, commercial director at vessel operators North Star, will cycle 300 miles in just two days next month to raise money for Maggie’s.

He hopes to raise £5,000 for the cancer charity which will be matched by his work.

Mr Gordon will set off from North Star’s headquarters in Aberdeen on June 5 and will finish at the newly opened Dogger Bank O&M facility at Port of Tyne in Teeside.

His challenge comes as North Star prepare to deliver its first of four hybrid-electric powered renewables vessels to the Dogger Bank Wind Farm partners at Equinor’s O&M base.

Mr Gordon said: “Maggie’s has world-class facilities in Aberdeen and Newcastle with specialist teams providing essential advice and mental health support to people going through cancer. With teams on the ground in both these areas, these are significant locations for our business, so it made sense for me to choose a local support charity to fundraise for.”

The keen cyclist admitted a 300-mile solo cycle is “new territory” for him but praised his family, friends and colleagues for being 100% behind him.

He added: “I am proud to demonstrate our focus on supporting the local communities where we operate, and I hope people will be generous with their donations.

“I’m looking forward to arriving in Port of Tyne as I complete the journey, which will be a test of my own mental strength and physical ability.”

To donate to Mr Gordon’s effort, visit his JustGiving page here.

Become a charity champion

If you’re an aspiring charity champion, why not sign up for Sight Action’s sponsored walk in Dingwall on June 3?

Participants can choose between three routes, ranging from one mile to 10, starting and finishing at the charity’s Dingwall base at Robertson House on Greenhill Street.

All money raised will go towards supporting 2,500 adults and children in the Highlands and Western Isles who are blind or partially sighted.

To sign up, call 01463 233663 or e-mail volunteer.coordinator@highlandsensory.org.uk

We’d love to include your event in a future Charity Champions – e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk with the details.