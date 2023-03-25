Dedicated Inverness fundraiser George Maciver signs up for Highland Hospice wing walk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Dedicated Inverness fundraiser George Maciver signs up for Highland Hospice wing walk

Over the last decade, Mr Maciver has raised more than £12,000 in donations.

By Michelle Henderson
George Maciver from Inverness has signed up to take part in the Highland Hospice's wing walk fundraising challenge. Image: George Maciver/ Jason Hedges.
George Maciver from Inverness has signed up to take part in the Highland Hospice's wing walk fundraising challenge. Image: George Maciver/ Jason Hedges.

A dedicated Inverness campaigner is conquering new heights in aid of charity as he signs up for a another fundraising challenge.

George Maciver has been raising money for the Highland Hospice for the last decade in memory of his brother Shane and best friend Alan Mackenzie, who died from cancer.

To date, he has raised more than £12,000 in donations.

In February, the 59-year-old unveiled plans to take on a mammoth 1,600 mile journey across the UK.

The 59-year-old will complete the 48-hour challenge dressed as stitch. Image: Jason Hedges/ George Maciver.

He will set off from Inverness on May 9 aboard his 23-year-old Suzuki Bandit motorbike bound for John O’Groats on the north coast.

Upon his arrival, he will do a U-turn and head south to Land’s End ahead of his return to the Highland capital.

He aims to complete the challenge in 48 hours fully dressed as Disney’s Stitch.

Mr Maciver has now pledged to take his fundraising efforts one step further by signing up to complete a wing walk with the Highland Hospice.

A once in a lifetime experience

It is the first time he has signed up to take on two challenges in the same year.

He’s aiming to raise £1,600 between the two events.

Mr Maciver says it will be an “experience of a lifetime.”

He said: “I remember seeing a post for it on Facebook a couple of years back with a video of someone on it. I thought at the time, that would be quite an event to do. I thought about it and I looked into the price but just never got around to it.

“It is going to be a totally different experience.”

Mr Maciver is hoping to raise £1600 between his two fundraising challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

He added: “It is a once-in-a-lifetime thing and when I saw it I just thought it would be great. People will sponsor you for that, which would really help raise money for the hospice.”

Mr Maciver will take to the skies on the top wing of a Boeing Stearman biplane on September 19.

The Inverness fundraiser will travel to Bristol with fellow hospice supports, eager to take on the challenge.

Flown by one of AeroSuperBatics wing walking display pilots, participants will take off from Cirencester in England and fly through the air, taking in the stunning scenery.

Participants need to raise a minimum of £800.

Almost £500 has already been donated to his Just Giving page.

Mr Maciver said he is overwhelmed by the public’s level of generosity.

“There is hardly anybody that doesn’t mention that they have had a friend or a family member connected with the hospice,” he added.

“It means a lot that people put their faith in me and donate their money.”

