Dedicated Inverness fundraiser George Maciver signs up for Highland Hospice wing walk

A dedicated Inverness campaigner is conquering new heights in aid of charity as he signs up for a another fundraising challenge.

George Maciver has been raising money for the Highland Hospice for the last decade in memory of his brother Shane and best friend Alan Mackenzie, who died from cancer.

To date, he has raised more than £12,000 in donations.

In February, the 59-year-old unveiled plans to take on a mammoth 1,600 mile journey across the UK.

He will set off from Inverness on May 9 aboard his 23-year-old Suzuki Bandit motorbike bound for John O’Groats on the north coast.

Upon his arrival, he will do a U-turn and head south to Land’s End ahead of his return to the Highland capital.

He aims to complete the challenge in 48 hours fully dressed as Disney’s Stitch.

Mr Maciver has now pledged to take his fundraising efforts one step further by signing up to complete a wing walk with the Highland Hospice.

A once in a lifetime experience

It is the first time he has signed up to take on two challenges in the same year.

He’s aiming to raise £1,600 between the two events.

Mr Maciver says it will be an “experience of a lifetime.”

He said: “I remember seeing a post for it on Facebook a couple of years back with a video of someone on it. I thought at the time, that would be quite an event to do. I thought about it and I looked into the price but just never got around to it.

“It is going to be a totally different experience.”

He added: “It is a once-in-a-lifetime thing and when I saw it I just thought it would be great. People will sponsor you for that, which would really help raise money for the hospice.”

Mr Maciver will take to the skies on the top wing of a Boeing Stearman biplane on September 19.

The Inverness fundraiser will travel to Bristol with fellow hospice supports, eager to take on the challenge.

Flown by one of AeroSuperBatics wing walking display pilots, participants will take off from Cirencester in England and fly through the air, taking in the stunning scenery.

Participants need to raise a minimum of £800.

Almost £500 has already been donated to his Just Giving page.

Mr Maciver said he is overwhelmed by the public’s level of generosity.

“There is hardly anybody that doesn’t mention that they have had a friend or a family member connected with the hospice,” he added.

“It means a lot that people put their faith in me and donate their money.”