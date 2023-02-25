Inverness biker to complete huge 1,600-mile journey as Disney character in latest fundraising drive for Highland Hospice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness fundraiser is to take on a mammoth 1,600-mile journey to add to the £12,000 he has already raised for Highland Hospice.

George Maciver has unveiled plans for his latest fundraising challenge in aid of the charity.

The 59-year-old has been raising money for Highland Hospice for more than a decade, completing a unique challenge each year.

To date, he has raised around £12,500 in memory of his brother Shane and best friend Alan Mackenzie who died from cancer.

In his latest feat, Mr Maciver will ride his 23-year-old Suzuki Bandit motorbike from Inverness to John O’Groats before heading south to Lands’ End, ahead of his return to the Highland capital.

He aims to complete the huge 1,600-mile journey in 48 hours, which is an average of 33mph.

Second attempt at huge journey

Mr Maciver previously took on the challenge with a group of friends, however, his trip was cut short due to a fault with his bike.

He hopes to complete the route solo while raising another £1,000 for the charity.

The fundraiser said: “I was wanting to do the long day down up because that’s one that we did before. The time we did it, my bike failed me coming back up. The other boys met me in Inverness with another bike so I could finish it.

“It is just always something that I’ve thought I would like to do again and actually complete the whole mileage on the bike instead of within a car for a few hundred miles.”

He added: “The first time I went out and completed a fundraiser I raised around £300 and I thought that was brilliant. I never ever had a target of wanting to raise £10,000 or £20,000. I just always thought I wanted to do something each year while I can.

“Over the years we’ve managed to raise £12,500.”

The avid fundraiser is aiming to set off on his solo adventure in the early hours of May 9.

En-route past Inverness, he aims to stop by Ness House on Bishops Road so staff and patients at the hospice can wave him off on the next leg of his journey.

As a unique twist, he aims to complete the challenge fully dressed as Disney’s Stitch.

His efforts come just 12 months after he completed the NC500 twice in 24 hours.

Inverness mechanic Cameron Donald of Cameron Donald Mechanics has offered to service his bike for free in support of his fundraising efforts.

Mr Maciver says it means everything to him to be able to support the charity and have the support of the local community.

“I was very indebted to them when my brother was there,” he said.

“I’ve seen the things that they do for people and they’re amazing. All the staff that I’ve now met – from the cooks to the nurses – have all been lovely, friendly and understanding. They are always looking out for the families and all the people that are in there getting cared for.

“It’s always a big thing to me when I can do this. It’s nice to raise some money.”