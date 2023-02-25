Inverness biker to complete huge 1,600-mile journey as Disney character in latest fundraising drive for Highland Hospice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Inverness biker to complete huge 1,600-mile journey as Disney character in latest fundraising drive for Highland Hospice

By Michelle Henderson
February 25, 2023, 6:00 am
The 59-year-old will complete the 48-hour challenge dressed as Disney's Stitch. Image: Jason Hedges/George Maciver.
The 59-year-old will complete the 48-hour challenge dressed as Disney's Stitch. Image: Jason Hedges/George Maciver.

An Inverness fundraiser is to take on a mammoth 1,600-mile journey to add to the £12,000 he has already raised for Highland Hospice.

George Maciver has unveiled plans for his latest fundraising challenge in aid of the charity.

The 59-year-old has been raising money for Highland Hospice for more than a decade, completing a unique challenge each year.

To date, he has raised around £12,500 in memory of his brother Shane and best friend Alan Mackenzie who died from cancer.

George Maciver will ride his Suzuki Bandit motorbike up and down the UK. Image: George Maciver.

In his latest feat, Mr Maciver will ride his 23-year-old Suzuki Bandit motorbike from Inverness to John O’Groats before heading south to Lands’ End, ahead of his return to the Highland capital.

He aims to complete the huge 1,600-mile journey in 48 hours, which is an average of 33mph.

Second attempt at huge journey

Mr Maciver previously took on the challenge with a group of friends, however, his trip was cut short due to a fault with his bike.

He hopes to complete the route solo while raising another £1,000 for the charity.

The fundraiser said: “I was wanting to do the long day down up because that’s one that we did before.  The time we did it, my bike failed me coming back up. The other boys met me in Inverness with another bike so I could finish it.

The Inverness fundraiser has been raising money for the hospice for more than 10 years in memory of his brother and his best friend.Image: George Maciver.

“It is just always something that I’ve thought I would like to do again and actually complete the whole mileage on the bike instead of within a car for a few hundred miles.”

He added: “The first time I went out and completed a fundraiser I raised around £300 and I thought that was brilliant. I never ever had a target of wanting to raise £10,000 or £20,000. I just always thought I wanted to do something each year while I can.

“Over the years we’ve managed to raise £12,500.”

The avid fundraiser is aiming to set off on his solo adventure in the early hours of May 9.

En-route past Inverness, he aims to stop by Ness House on Bishops Road so staff and patients at the hospice can wave him off on the next leg of his journey.

As a unique twist, he aims to complete the challenge fully dressed as Disney’s Stitch.

Mr Maciver has raised around £12,500 for the Highland Hospice through a number of fundraising challenges. Image: Jason Hedges./ DC Thomson.

His efforts come just 12 months after he completed the NC500 twice in 24 hours.

Inverness mechanic Cameron Donald of Cameron Donald Mechanics has offered to service his bike for free in support of his fundraising efforts.

Mr Maciver says it means everything to him to be able to support the charity and have the support of the local community.

“I was very indebted to them when my brother was there,” he said.

“I’ve seen the things that they do for people and they’re amazing. All the staff that I’ve now met – from the cooks to the nurses – have all been lovely, friendly and understanding. They are always looking out for the families and all the people that are in there getting cared for.

“It’s always a big thing to me when I can do this. It’s nice to raise some money.”

Tags

Conversation

