Torvean Parkrun cancelled as Travellers’ camp moves on to Inverness site

Highland Council staff are liaising with people parked on the former golf course site in Inverness.

By John Ross
The Travellers camp at the Torvean site this week
The Travellers camp at the Torvean site this week

The popular Torvean Parkrun in Inverness has been cancelled this weekend due to a Travellers’ camp setting up on the site.

A small group of vehicles has moved on to part of the former golf course at Torvean Park this week.

Organisers of the Parkrun posted on social media that the event has been cancelled as the site is unavailable.

The site this week. Image: DCT/Sandy McCook

A junior parkrun and a Walk for Parkinson’s charity event are due to be held at Torvean Park on Sunday. It is unclear whether they will be affected.

Council liaising with people on site

Highland Council said it is aware of the presence of Gypsy Travellers at the park.

A spokesman said staff are liaising with the people involved and progressing the policy on supporting cooperation and managing unauthorised camps.

This sets out the multi-agency responsibilities and arrangements for responding to roadside encampments.

A year ago the Torvean Parkrun was cancelled due to an unofficial Travellers’ camp setting up on the site.

Organisers of this weekend’s event posted online: “Early heads up – our park is unavailable this week, Sat 24th and we regrettably have to cancel.”

No reason was given, but it has been confirmed it is connected to the arrival of the Traveller caravans.

A Travellers’ camp on the former Torvean golf course led to the cancellation of a parkrun last year. Image: DCT/Sandy McCook

The area was turned into a community park as part of the Inverness West Link Phase 2 project. The new Kings Golf Club was established nearby.

The city Parkrun moved to the dedicated new course at Torvean in 2021. Hundreds of people turn up every Saturday to take part.

The policy that manages unathorised camps states that Gypsy/Travellers are recognised as an ethnic group under the definition of ‘race’ in the Equality Act 2010.

Like other groups covered by the Act, they are protected against discrimination.

In Scotland there is a presumption against prosecution where the sole issue in relation to an encampment is the physical occupation of land by Gypsies/ Travellers.

The policy states the council will not take action to evict Gypsy/Travellers needlessly and without due cause from land that it owns or controls.

