Inverness school announces sudden closure following red mite infestation

Charleston Academy in Inverness has announced an immediate closure following an infestation of red mites.

Parents and carers of pupils at Charleston Academy in Inverness have been told of the “precautionary” closure.

The school will now be shut until after the summer holidays.

It is unclear whether the red mites are red spider mites which feed on plants or blood-sucking ectoparasites that are linked to poultry.

Action to eradicate the red mites

In a letter seen by the Inverness Courier, school headteacher, Michael Aitchison, said the decision was made after discovering red mites in the building.

Mr Aitchison stated: “A decision has been taken to close Charleston Academy at the end of the school day today as a precautionary measure due to the presence of red mites within the school building.

“With effect from Monday, June 26, until the end of the session on Thursday, June 29, online learning will be available for pupils as per their current timetable.

“Please be assured that appropriate action will be taken over the summer period to eradicate the red mites from the school building.”

He finished by apologising for any inconvenience and said they look forward to inviting pupils back to the Inverness school on Tuesday, August 15.

Highland Council has been contacted for a comment on the situation.

Are red mites dangerous?

Red spider mites are an outdoor species who generally live on plants and trees. Although they are harmless to humans and animals, large numbers of the tiny dark red mites inside buildings can be a nuisance.

Blood-sucking ectoparasites red mites, however, infest and feed on poultry. They tend to invade more during the summer months.

While low numbers can cause irritation to poultry, larger numbers can cause anaemia and possible death.

They can also affect humans by crawling onto the skin and causing irritation which can result in a rash and itching.