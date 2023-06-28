Congestion and road safety concerns rear their head once again as councillors discuss controversial Inverness housing development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Congestion and road safety concerns rear their head once again as councillors discuss controversial Inverness housing development

The project in Drakies was approved by the Scottish Government after initially being refused by Highland Council.

By Stuart Findlay
The development will be built within the grounds of Drakies House. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The development will be built within the grounds of Drakies House. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland councillors stuck the boot into an Inverness housing development after it re-appeared at a planning committee meeting.

Springfield Properties’ proposal to build 24 new homes in the Drakies area of the city was approved by the Scottish Government in 2021 after an appeal that followed a lengthy planning wrangle.

But that approval came with the stipulation that the developer would not be able to start construction until it submitted a number of details to the council about things like how it will look and how the site will be accessed.

Those details have now been submitted.

A report from south area planning manager David Mudie recommended that councillors approve the latest application.

He said there are no major causes of concern.

But that is not how everyone feels.

‘Hands are tied’

The debate that came from Tuesday’s meeting of the south planning applications committee was a frustrating one for councillors.

As the conversation threatened to spin out of control, Mr Mudie was quick to remind them that planning permission for the development had already been granted.

He said: “The proposal is considered acceptable and it is recommended that the application be approved.”

Inverness Millburn councillor Isabelle MacKenzie summed the mood up when she said she felt their “hands are tied”.

Inverness Millburn councillor Isabelle MacKenzie. Image: Jason Hedges

“This is a very sad tale of something that shouldn’t have been allowed to continue along the path it did,” she said.

“My heart goes out to residents in the area. It’ll bring more congestion into an already congested area.”

Inverness South councillor Ken Gowans also expressed concerns about traffic.

The site is close to the Inshes roundabout, one of the city’s most notorious bottlenecks.

What did councillors decide to do?

The homes would be accessed from Old Perth Road on a stretch that currently sits between the edge of the Drakies estate and the Raigmore Motel.

The logistics of that access point have proved contentious.

Culcabock and Drakies Community Council has again objected to the latest plan. It stated that the road junction is of “poor design”.

Badenoch and Strathspey councillor Bill Lobban said the committee had not been given all the details they needed to make a decision.

“I find it inconceivable we could agree to something we have no knowledge of,” he said.

“Clearly, there are problems with the access. These arrangements should have been dealt with before coming back to this committee.”

After a brief break to consult with officers, the committee agreed they needed to approve the plans.

But with the condition that the developer would be expected to come back with more details about affordable housing provision, access arrangements and potential traffic issues.

The development will be built within the grounds of Drakies House. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The development will be built within the grounds of Drakies House. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The development will be built within the grounds of Drakies House. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The development will be built within the grounds of Drakies House. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The development will be built within the grounds of Drakies House. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The development will be built within the grounds of Drakies House. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The development will be built within the grounds of Drakies House. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The development will be built within the grounds of Drakies House. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
