Kessock Bridge closed due to ongoing police incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Kessock Bridge closed due to ongoing police incident

The bridge has been closed in both directions according to Traffic Scotland.

By Ross Hempseed
Image: DC Thomson.
Image: DC Thomson.

Kessock Bridge has been closed to traffic due to an ongoing police incident.

Both lanes of the bridge, which forms part of the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, was closed off by police at around 7pm on Wednesday July 12.

Coastguard confirmed that Kessock lifeboat had been launched to assist police as well as rescue teams from Inverness.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had not been called to assist police.

Traffic has begun to queue at both ends of the bridge.

More to Follow.

More from Inverness

CR0039753 Academy Street, Inverness on which Highland Council are considering banning private vehicles. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Is a low emission zone in the pipeline for Inverness city centre?
Fiona McKinlay, whose family bought the medal at auction, hands it over to Roddy Dyce. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Mystery solved: family reunited with cup final medal after Inverness player's identity confirmed
thousands of people descend on Belladrum each year - with security staff required to manage the crowds
Concerns raised over use of shinty pitch for Belladrum Festival staff
A sea Gull in Inverness waiting for a shopper to emerge, as calls are made to allow the seagull to live and let live
Expert calls for people to 'live and let live' with gulls in Inverness
Provost Glynnis Campbell-Sinclair will be doing everything she can to raise money for Inverness Highland Games.
Would you pay £75 for a private lunch with an 'opportunity' to meet the…
Adult woman mother holding hands of little child daughter
Inverness child care worker struck off for embezzling £1,600 from service user
Samantha Farmer is experimenting with Himalayan balsam plants to use as dye for wool. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How a Loch Ness invasive species could be used by knitters and gin drinkers
Former football coach Mark McAuley.
Jail for Highland football coach who groomed and abused boys
The incident happened inside Inverness train station. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Man hurled racist abuse at Inverness train staff amid cancellations
Helen Rankin.
Meet the woman leading an international space race from Inverness