Kessock Bridge closed due to ongoing police incident

Kessock Bridge has been closed to traffic due to an ongoing police incident.

Both lanes of the bridge, which forms part of the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, was closed off by police at around 7pm on Wednesday July 12.

Coastguard confirmed that Kessock lifeboat had been launched to assist police as well as rescue teams from Inverness.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had not been called to assist police.

Traffic has begun to queue at both ends of the bridge.

More to Follow.