Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emergency services attend one-vehicle crash on South Deeside Road

It left the vehicle on its roof.

By Chris Cromar
The collisoon happened on the B9077 South Deeside Road. Image: Google Maps.
The collisoon happened on the B9077 South Deeside Road. Image: Google Maps.

Emergency services were called after a one-vehicle crash on South Deeside in Aberdeenshire left a car on its roof.

The incident happened at about 5.40pm on the B9077 Aberdeen to Banchory road at Blairs, just past the entrance to Ardoe House Hotel and Spa.

Police and the ambulance service were in attendance at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “At around 5.40pm on Wednesday July 12 police were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the B9077 in the Blairs area.”

The fire service confirmed that they were not called to the incident.

