Inverness Creative Academy reports 30,000 visitors during first year since official opening

More than 30,000 people visited Inverness Creative Academy during the workshop’s first year.

The north’s first major creative hub was opened by the Princess Royal last year.

Since then, it has hosted 21 art exhibitions and its 32 studios for resident artists are now fully occupied.

The academy is based at the former Inverness Royal Academy building in the Crown area of the city.

More recently, it served as the Midmills campus of Inverness College.

It underwent a £6 million revamp over a four-year period to transform it into its modern use.

Creative academy art sessions tackling social isolation in Inverness

The centre is operated by Wasps (Workshop and Artists Studio Provision Scotland).

Another 53 office and flexible working spaces were also recently completed. All but 10 of those units have been filled.

Wasps chief executive officer Audrey Carlin said: “Delivering Inverness Creative Academy to the community has been an honour.

“And for all those invested in the development of this stunning new cultural resource, a source of great pride.

“I would like to thank all the supporters for their time and generosity.

“Without which we would not have been able to deliver this stunning facility for Inverness and the surrounding area.”

The academy runs a community engagement programme called Inverness Openarts. It provides free access to art-making with the intention of boosting wellbeing and tackling local social isolation.

More than 400 people have attended sessions on clay making, collage, weaving and stop-motion animation.

One regular participant said: “The sessions are one of the only forms of social contact I have.

“They allow me to get out of my house and focus on doing something enjoyable.

“The sessions and the people who lead it and take part are helping me to slowly get over my anxieties about going out and being around people.”

Creative project was years in the making

Energy efficiency was a core element of the refurbishment.

A cash injection from Social Investment Scotland (SIS) was received earlier this year for more sustainable heating and lighting upgrades.

Chris Jamieson, head of investments at SIS, said: “It is great to see Inverness Creative Academy going from strength to strength in such as short space of time.

“The Wasps Trust plays an important role in supporting the arts and creative industries, but its work also has a big impact on local communities.”

The project spent a long time in the pipeline.

It began in 2014 when a public consultation identified the need for a creative space in the Highlands.