Banchory Lodge Hotel to bring magicians and comedians to banks of Dee – despite concerns over-excited revellers could tumble into river

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Banchory Lodge Hotel to bring magicians and comedians to banks of Dee – despite concerns over-excited revellers could tumble into river

Residents said they were worried about the hotel selling alcohol to guests so close to the famous expanse.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The outdoor dining area at Banchory Lodge Hotel.
The outdoor dining area at Banchory Lodge Hotel. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Banchory Lodge Hotel has been given permission to bring magicians, comedians and film events to the banks of the Dee – despite neighbours raging against noisy revellers.

The popular hotel recently applied to the council to continue selling booze from its outdoor area erected during the pandemic, along with a host of other changes.

The plea went before the Aberdeenshire Licensing Board recently.

The Sitooterie at Banchory Lodge Hotel
The Sitooterie at Banchory Lodge Hotel has been extremely popular with visitors. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The space, better known as the Sitooterie, includes a covered patio area and five colourful dining sheds.

It was initially created to allow Banchory Lodge Hotel to continue welcoming guests despite restrictions on indoor hospitality.

But earlier this year, the four-star hotel next to the River Dee was given permission to operate the trendy sheds until April 2033.

Guests can sit “inside oot” and enjoy breakfast, teas, coffees, snacks and other meals inside the pods.

The hotel is next to the River Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Licence change made to keep locals ‘happy and content’

Solicitor for the venue, Janet Hood, told councillors that the sheds have been running for nearly two years with no objections or complaints.

Currently, the venue is permitted to serve alcohol outside until 11pm, however they agreed to reduce this to 10.30pm.

Guests can enjoy drinks and delicious food inside the colourful sheds. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Its owners believed the change was a “reasonable adjustment” that would keep surrounding neighbours “happy and content”.

Music, sports and events planned to be held at Banchory Lodge Hotel

Meanwhile, the hotel sought permission to play low-key background music to add a “touch of atmosphere” to the outdoor area.

Plans were also unveiled to host dance classes, magicians and even comedians, while film events could be held at the venue.

However, it was stressed the hotel “will not become a cinema”.

Sporting activities such as yoga and bowls will be held on the hotel’s lawn. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

Visitors will soon be allowed to enjoy a host of indoor and outdoor sports such as yoga and bowls too.

Ms Hood told the board that the “quiet” activities would be held on the hotel lawn during the day and said they would not cause any disturbance.

Claims of smell and noise at hotel branded ‘unthinkable’

But five objections to the proposed changes had been lodged by neighbours.

One local claimed the outdoor area generated unwanted smells and noise.

However Ms Hood refuted this, saying it was “unthinkable” as no complaints had been made to the hotel.

The four-star Banchory Lodge Hotel. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

She argued: “If there was a smell and noise, that would deter people coming to the four-star hotel.”

She went on to say that the bedroom block located next to the area would suffer from these issues most, but no complaints had been made by guests.

Serving alcohol by River Dee ‘an accident waiting to happen’

Dr John Shanks spoke at the meeting to voice his opposition to the proposal.

He said the hotel had gone from being a “quiet country retreat to a busy business”.

And he claimed the extended offering had brought a “significant” increase in general noise nuisance.

The River Dee flows near the Banchory Lodge Hotel. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

While a second objector, Michael Wilson, told the board he could clearly hear music and rowdy guests from his property.

He also raised concerns about serving drinks so close to the River Dee.

“Selling alcohol next to a fast-flowing river, that irresponsible behaviour is an accident waiting to happen,” he stated.

One objector claimed that serving guests drinks by the River Dee was ‘irresponsible behaviour’. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But Ms Hood argued that the “modest” application would help to “enhance Banchory, bring people in, increase employment and encourage the business of this premises”.

What did the police and council chiefs have to say?

Police didn’t object to the changes, but asked that the music stop and outdoor areas close at 11pm.

The council’s licensing standards officer Lisa Godini also welcomed the proposal, but noted that the 10.30pm terminal time had been agreed by the hotel owners.

The Banchory Lodge Hotel. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Following debate, councillor Trevor Mason gave his support for the licence as he said he couldn’t see anything to stop the board from granting it.

His view was backed by fellow councillor Richard Menard who added: “I am fully assured we are making the right decision if we grant this.”

The amended licence was unanimously granted by the board.

Row over art studio at Banchory millionaire’s mansion and plans to revive fire-hit country manor near Turriff

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fish processing.
North and north-east get lion's share of £20.8 million seafood funding
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
'Have you heard of AIDS?': Needle-waving mugger's chilling threat to Aberdeen revellers
Shell building in Tullos, Aberdeen.
Shell reveals plans to demolish famous former Aberdeen HQ
A Seasalt Cornwall model. Image:Seasalt Cornwall
Free gifts for customers as Seasalt Cornwall confirms Aberdeen opening date
Police charge two women following drugs bust in Culloden.
Police called to reports of a break-in at Peterhead TSB
Search teams by the River North Esk at the weekend. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
Search for 15-year-old boy swept away in river near Edzell enters third day
Brothers Ollie and Harry Ferguson knee-deep in water holding their two boats.
Replica boats built by young Aberdeenshire brothers to navigate Antarctica in 'world first'
Picture of Aberdeen Sea Cadets (left to right): Logan Bill, Tyler Sorrie, Kris Varganovs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Sea Cadets set sail on Tall Ship for adventure of a lifetime
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Derek Ellington ruined 3,580 individual sale items at a BP Garage during a ?blind rage? trashing spree that cost the company ?30,000 in losses. He?d been released from police custody just a matter of hours before when he wandered into the filling station in Dyce and, after being asked to leave, began flinging glass bottles around the place Picture shows; Derek Ellington. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Derek Ellington) / DC Thomson (scene at BP, Dyce) Date; Unknown
Man's £30,000 rampage in petrol station earns him unpaid work