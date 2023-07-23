Kessock Bridge closed in both directions due to a police incident

Kessock Bridge has been closed in both directions due to a police incident.

The bridge has been closed since around 7pm.

Kessock Lifeboat is at the scene, along with a coastguard rescue team from Inverness.

At 8pm, the Aberdeen Coastguard control room also confirmed teams from Nairn and Cromarty were en route to the incident.

Traffic Scotland announced the road closure on social media, asking motorists to use an alternative route.

The fire service said it had teams at the bridge but it was unable to give out any more information as the incident is police-led.

Police have been contacted for comment.