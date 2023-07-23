Three men rescued after getting stuck rock-climbing in Cairngorms

Three men were rescued by the Braemar and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Teams after they got stuck rock-climbing in the Cairngorms.

The trio was rock climbing on Mitre Ridge which is located on Beinn a’ Bhuird mountain – the eleventh highest in Britain.

But despite being well-equipped and uninjured, the men were not able to continue with their climb and phoned the team for rescue at 8.30pm on Saturday night.

Braemar MRT support manager Malcolm MacIntyre said: “They got off route and into ground they were not really comfortable on.

“It was reasonably remote and quite high-up.”

Poor visibility restricts helicopter from mountain

Due to all the other helicopters being unavailable, rescue 948 flew from Stornoway to help lift the Braemar team to the site of the mountain.

A team of six members from Aberdeen MRT also came to assist.

It took several trips from the helicopter to take the teams and all of their equipment to the mountainside.

However, due to poor visibility, it was not able to fly too high up the mountain and dropped the team around a quarter of a mile away.

After they arrived on scene the team decided to wait until first light before they tried to locate the male Scottish climbers, all aged between 25 to 35.

When they found them they climbed above them and dropped a rope, which allowed them to lift the climbers to safety.

Despite having had no sleep and being slightly shaken, the male climbers were all uninjured.

The helicopter had left by that point so the teams walked down the mountain together at around 11.30am on Sunday.

In a post on social media, both Aberdeen MRT and Braemar MRT thanked the helicopter for its help and for Braemar Co-op for its food donation to the teams.

Aberdeen MRT posted: “All now getting some sleep before work tomorrow #volunteers.”