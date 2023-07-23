Three men rescued after getting stuck rock-climbing in Cairngorms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Three men rescued after getting stuck rock-climbing in Cairngorms

Braemar and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Teams spent the night saving the men.

By Cameron Roy
Three climbers have been rescued in the Cairngorms. Image: Braemar Mountain Rescue Team.
Three climbers have been rescued in the Cairngorms. Image: Braemar Mountain Rescue Team.

Three men were rescued by the Braemar and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Teams after they got stuck rock-climbing in the Cairngorms.

The trio was rock climbing on Mitre Ridge which is located on Beinn a’ Bhuird mountain – the eleventh highest in Britain.

But despite being well-equipped and uninjured, the men were not able to continue with their climb and phoned the team for rescue at 8.30pm on Saturday night.

Braemar MRT support manager Malcolm MacIntyre said: “They got off route and into ground they were not really comfortable on.

“It was reasonably remote and quite high-up.”

Climbers had to face a low cloud on the cliff face. Image: Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team.

Poor visibility restricts helicopter from mountain

Due to all the other helicopters being unavailable, rescue 948 flew from Stornoway to help lift the Braemar team to the site of the mountain.

A team of six members from Aberdeen MRT also came to assist.

It took several trips from the helicopter to take the teams and all of their equipment to the mountainside.

Image: Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team.
Stornoway Coastguard helicopter R948 flew to the scene. Image: Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team.

However, due to poor visibility, it was not able to fly too high up the mountain and dropped the team around a quarter of a mile away.

After they arrived on scene the team decided to wait until first light before they tried to locate the male Scottish climbers, all aged between 25 to 35.

When they found them they climbed above them and dropped a rope, which allowed them to lift the climbers to safety.

The mountain rescue teams lifted the Scottish climbers to safety. Image: Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team.

Despite having had no sleep and being slightly shaken, the male climbers were all uninjured.

The helicopter had left by that point so the teams walked down the mountain together at around 11.30am on Sunday.

The teams walked down the mountain following the rescue. Image: Braemar Mountain Rescue Team.

In a post on social media, both Aberdeen MRT and Braemar MRT thanked the helicopter for its help and for Braemar Co-op for its food donation to the teams. 

Aberdeen MRT posted: “All now getting some sleep before work tomorrow #volunteers.”

