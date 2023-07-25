Concern grows for 40-year-old woman from Inverness missing for two weeks

Concerns for an Inverness woman are increasing after she has been reported missing for two weeks.

Danielle Guhl, 40, was last seen at around 7pm on Tuesday July 11 in the Merkinch area of Inverness.

She is described as 5ft, of slim build, with long brown hair.

Police said they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for Ms Guhl’s welfare given she has been missing for two weeks now.

Sergeant Scott MacDonald said: “This is very unusual for Danielle not to be in touch for this period of time and concerns are growing for her welfare.

“Anyone who has had any sightings of her or knows of her whereabouts, please get in touch.”

If you have any information that could help, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 2360 of July 15, 2023.