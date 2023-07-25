Woman treated for smoke inhalation at house fire in Culloden

A woman was treated for smoke inhalation at a house fire in Culloden, near Inverness.

The fire service were called to a small fire in the hallway of a domestic property at Moray Park Gardens at 5.20pm this evening.

Officers in breathing apparatus attended at the property, and one hose reel jet was used in the operation that lasted around 3o minutes.

Three appliances from Inverness were in attendance.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were called at 5.20pm to attend a fire in Culloden at Moray Park Gardens.

“We discovered a small fire in the hallway. One female was treated for light smoke inhalation.

“We used one hose reel jet and two officers used breathing apparatus, the stop sign came in at 5.52pm.”