Woman treated for smoke inhalation at house fire in Culloden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Woman treated for smoke inhalation at house fire in Culloden

Fire service were called at 5.20pm.

By Louise Glen
Moray Park Gardens in Culloden where there was a house fire.
The fire service were called to Moray Park Gardens in Culloden. Image: Google.

A woman was treated for smoke inhalation at a house fire in Culloden, near Inverness.

The fire service were called to a small fire in the hallway of a domestic property at Moray Park Gardens at 5.20pm this evening.

Officers in breathing apparatus attended at the property, and one hose reel jet was used in the operation that lasted around 3o minutes.

Three appliances from Inverness were in attendance.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were called at 5.20pm to attend a fire in Culloden at Moray Park Gardens.

“We discovered a small fire in the hallway. One female was treated for light smoke inhalation.

“We used one hose reel jet and two officers used breathing apparatus, the stop sign came in at 5.52pm.”

More from Inverness

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Baird admitted sexually abusing a teenage boy Picture shows; Thomas Baird. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 30/05/2023
No jail for sex offender who groomed boy and groped him under a blanket
Ireland The Show is heading to venues across the north and north-east including Aberdeen and Inverness. All Images: Supplied by JMG Music Group
'Old-fashioned variety show' brings the best of Ireland to Aberdeen and Inverness
The world's most famous steam engine, 60103 Flying Scotsman, turns 100 years old this year.
Where will the Flying Scotsman be near me this October?
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 24th June '20 Police at the scene of yesterday afternoons fatal accident involving an articulated lorry and a van at Balavil on the A9 between Kingussie and Kincraig. PLEASE NOTE - A CONDITION FROM THE POLICE OF GETTING THE PHOTOGRAPHS WAS THAT THE WRITING ON THE REAR OF THE VAN IS OBSCURED AS THE FAMILY OF THE DECEASED ARE NOT YET AWARE.
Windfarm worker killed best friend in tragic crash caused by 'momentary loss of concentration'
The two-vehicle collision happened on the A82, at the junction with Buachaille Etive Beag car park by Glencoe. Image: Google Street View.
Spanish tourist in court after motorcyclist dies on A82 at Glencoe
Passenger numbers at Inverness Airport grew by 17.6% . Image: 3x1 Group
Hial airport passenger numbers up more than 10% on a year ago
Raigmore hospital in Inverness operated by NHS Highland.
Raigmore Hospital closes ward due to scabies outbreak
Danielle Ghul and police stock image
Concern grows for 40-year-old woman from Inverness missing for two weeks
Royal Hospital for Children and Young People, Edinburgh
Fundraiser launched to support family of boy involved in Inverness crash
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Nicol downloaded incdecent images of children including a Cat A video of a six-month-old Picture shows; Struan Nicol. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 13/06/2023
Schoolboy downloaded child abuse content including vile video of baby