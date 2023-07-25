Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows to ‘double up’ in every position with summer transfers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows to ‘double up’ in every position with summer transfers

With European group stage action as well as domestic duties looming, Robson is determined to use the transfer window to deliver strength in depth.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during Saturday's pre-season friendly match against Preston North End. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during Saturday's pre-season friendly match against Preston North End. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has revealed he aims to “double up” in most positions to be strong enough for European group stage football.

The Dons will have at least eight Euro ties in the upcoming campaign alongside domestic responsibilities.

Robson accepts this will stretch his squad – so he aims to have strong back-up at his disposal for every role.

Dons boss Robson says he aims to deliver “real strength in depth”.

He has already secured seven signings and will continue to raid the transfer window to further bolster his squad.

Aberdeen are closing in on landing Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic in a six-figure deal from FK Novi Pazar.

A move has also been made to secure Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Killian Phillips on a season-long deal.

Phillips has a year left on his Palace contract and a number of English Championship club are tracking the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international.

Killian Phillips in action for Crystal Palace
Killian Phillips of Crystal Palace U21s holds off Mathijas Tielemans of PSV Eindhoven U21s during the Premier League International Cup final at Selhurst Park in May. Image: Shutterstock.

If the Dons can push through a deal for Phillips, it is understood Robson still wants to land a further attacking midfielder.

Aberdeen lost out on a bid to sign Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic, who recently joined Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Liam Scales remains transfer target

Robson also remains keen on signing Celtic centre-back Liam Scales, who had a successful loan period at Pittodrie last season.

Aberdeen may have to wait for clarity on Scales’ situation as new Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is assessing his squad.

Robson accepts the Dons will not get everything their own way in the window but insists there is enough time left to get the right players signed.

Aberdeen FC's Liam Scales during a game against Ross County
Defender Liam Scales during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County whilst on loan at Aberdeen. Image: Shuttertock.

He said: “We are trying to double up on a lot of positions this season, because we know what is coming.

“We are trying to get real strength in depth.

“There is another six weeks to go in the window and we are not going to have everything our way and what we want right  now.

“We have a wee bit of time left to deal with that.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (R) and coach Steve Agnew during the pre-season friendly against  Preston North End. Image: SNS.

‘The business we have done is good’

Robson has signed two right-backs in the summer transfer window, following the £2 million transfer of Ross McCrorie to Bristol City.

Nicky Devlin joined on a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract with Livingston, and Israeli international Or Dadia was secured on a season-long loan from Hapoel Be’er Shiva.

Aberdeen have an exclusive option to buy Dadia at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Dadia is contracted to the Israeli top-flight club until summer 2025, and it is understood the fee to land him permanently would be around £400,000.

New Aberdeen signing Or Dadia. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Midfielders Leighton Clarkson and Graeme Shinnie were both signed on permanent deals following successful loan spells last season.

Clarkson signed a four-year deal from Premier League Liverpool in a major coup for the Dons.

Shinnie penned a three-year contract following his exit from Wigan Athletic.

Slovenian striker Ester Sokler arrived in a 3300,000 transfer from NK Radomlje on a three-year deal, while Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams was secured on a season-long loan from the Premier League giants.

Williams is currently sidelined with a back injury and has missed the previous two friendlies against Preston North End and Fraserburgh.

Keeper Ross Doohan also signed from Forest Green Rovers on a two-year contract.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler poses with the match ball after scoring four goals against Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “When you see us middle to front, it’s very exciting and I think everyone will be very excited by that.

“I think the business we have done is good.”

Preparations for Premiership opener

Aberdeen will complete their pre-season preparations with a friendly at English League One Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The Reds lost 2-0 to Championship Preston at the weekend.

Despite the defeat, Robson is confident his squad are on track for the season-opener against Livingston on Saturday, August 5.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes (centre) is challenged by Preston’s Brad Potts (R) and Kian Taylor during Saturday’s pre-season friendly. Image: SNS

He said: “With the quality Preston have, they struck two worldie strikes in from 25 yards out – it’s not like they were cutting us open.

“We weren’t easy to play against.

“We were quick, fast and aggressive and on another day we would have easily got a couple of goals.

“The most important part for us was the speed we pressed at, the reaction time.

“Also how close we were and how we were all in contact with each other was all there.

“It was just tactically we got it wrong a wee bit. Just going at the wrong time.

“That’s just because we need football to work on that.

“We are building habits at the moment and the tactical side will come really heavily over the next 10 days.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Connor McLennan, right, playing for Aberdeen.
Released Aberdeen youth academy graduate Connor McLennan signs for Salford City
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (centre) arrives for a service in celebration of the life of former Scotland manager Craig Brown at Ayr Racecourse. Image: PA.
Gallery: Aberdeen and north-east football legends pay tribute to ex-Dons and Scotland boss Craig…
Aberdeen target Slobodan Rubezic. Image: FK Novi Pazar.
Exclusive: Slobodan Rubezic to Aberdeen latest – as former Novi Pazar head coach gives…
Aberdeen FC's Liam Scales during a game against Ross County
Willie Miller: Signing Slobodan Rubezic and Liam Scales would deliver a strong Aberdeen defence
Simon Murray celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Sharp and determined striker Simon Murray staking his claim at Ross County
Aberdeen fans in the red shed at Pittodrie waving a red saltire flag
Aberdeen reveal Pittodrie changes to boost Red Shed and home capacity in South Stand…
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Listen: Former Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell reflects on memories spanning two decades
New Aberdeen signing Or Dadia. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Loan signing Or Dadia challenged to earn permanent Aberdeen deal by Barry Robson -…
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris (L) and Preston's Liam Lindsay in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris' ready to make an impact after inspirational talk with boss…
Ylber Ramadani in action for Aberdeen against Preston North End. Image: Shutterstock.
Ylber Ramadani: No contact from Lecce despite reports of €1m bid in Italy