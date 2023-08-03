Plans emerge for much-needed new NHS dentist for Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans emerge for much-needed new NHS dentist for Inverness

Dr Zahid Ahmad from Portree Dental Care has submitted an application.

By Sarah Bruce
An old building in Inverness with a car parked in front of it.
The Bank Street building at the centre of the application

A Skye dentist has applied to open a new practice in Inverness which will offer much-needed NHS services.

Dr Zahid Ahmad, of Portree Dental Care, has applied to use a riverside building to create a new surgery.

He has had to go to Highland Council’s planning department because he needs to change the classification of the former office building.

The Highland Capital is facing a dentistry crisis, with locals having to go as far afield as Invergordon and Tain to get NHS treatment.

In his application, Dr Ahmad says the plans are “in line” with national plans to improve access to NHS dentists.

Why does Inverness needs an NHS dentist?

Patients of all ages are forced to play a waiting game and take part in a race for slots when a dentist anywhere within driving distance opens their list.

The only other option is to go private and pay for your treatment.

The situation is not unique to Inverness. The British Dental Association (BDA) recently claimed the future is “unsustainable” without radical change.

A queue of people, four wide at places, on the pavement.
We don’t get queues like these in Inverurie in 2005 generally these days, but the problem still exists. Image: DC Thomson

Now, Dr Ahmad and Portree Dental Care seem to be offering a potential solution, at least for some.

In the application, he writes: “The proposal involves utilizing the existing building for a dental practice in line with the Scottish government’s initiative to improve access to NHS dentistry in Inverness.

“The building has been identified as suitable for this purpose without the need for any internal or external modifications.

“The only required action is to request a change of class from its current classification, class 4, to a suitable classification for a dental practice, which is class 1.”

Sounds simple.

Where will the new dentist be in Inverness?

The building is at 24 Bank Street, on the city centre side of the river.

It is a listed building, attached to Dr Black’s Memorial Hall, which houses the Performers UK performing arts school.

On the other side is the car park for the Mercure Hotel.

The listing for the building says it has been fully refurbished inside.

