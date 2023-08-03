Plans emerge for much-needed new NHS dentist for Inverness

A Skye dentist has applied to open a new practice in Inverness which will offer much-needed NHS services.

Dr Zahid Ahmad, of Portree Dental Care, has applied to use a riverside building to create a new surgery.

He has had to go to Highland Council’s planning department because he needs to change the classification of the former office building.

The Highland Capital is facing a dentistry crisis, with locals having to go as far afield as Invergordon and Tain to get NHS treatment.

In his application, Dr Ahmad says the plans are “in line” with national plans to improve access to NHS dentists.

Why does Inverness needs an NHS dentist?

Patients of all ages are forced to play a waiting game and take part in a race for slots when a dentist anywhere within driving distance opens their list.

The only other option is to go private and pay for your treatment.

The situation is not unique to Inverness. The British Dental Association (BDA) recently claimed the future is “unsustainable” without radical change.

Now, Dr Ahmad and Portree Dental Care seem to be offering a potential solution, at least for some.

In the application, he writes: “The proposal involves utilizing the existing building for a dental practice in line with the Scottish government’s initiative to improve access to NHS dentistry in Inverness.

“The building has been identified as suitable for this purpose without the need for any internal or external modifications.

“The only required action is to request a change of class from its current classification, class 4, to a suitable classification for a dental practice, which is class 1.”

Sounds simple.

Where will the new dentist be in Inverness?

The building is at 24 Bank Street, on the city centre side of the river.

It is a listed building, attached to Dr Black’s Memorial Hall, which houses the Performers UK performing arts school.

On the other side is the car park for the Mercure Hotel.

The listing for the building says it has been fully refurbished inside.

