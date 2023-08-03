Princess Royal to officially open Aberdeen’s South Harbour next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Princess Royal to officially open Aberdeen’s South Harbour next month

The new harbour has already welcomed several cruise ships and thousands of tourists over the past few months.

By Ross Hempseed
The Princess Royal will be in Aberdeen to open the new South Harbour. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
The Princess Royal will be in Aberdeen to open the new South Harbour. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

The Princess Royal will be in Aberdeen next month to officially open the new South Harbour.

The new harbour has made Aberdeen an ideal stopping point for massive cruise ships travelling around the British Isles.

This has led to an influx of tourism to the Granite City since the first cruise ship docked in the harbour in May.

Next month, the South Harbour will welcome a very special arrival as Princess Anne officially opens the site with more than 200 guests present.

Aberdeen south harbour
The new South Harbour has greatly expanded Aberdeen’s capacity. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

The hard-working royal will also unveil a specially designed accropode to commemorate the opening.

More than 9,000 accropodes have been laid to subdue waves and create a calm harbour for ships to dock at.

This will be Princess Anne’s first visit to the Port of Aberdeen in more than 25 years, her last visit in 1997 as part of the Royal Yacht Britannia’s farewell tour.

Princess Anne in 1982.
Princess Anne at the opening of the Aberdeen Fish Market in 1982. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

She also has a strong affinity with the sea, as Admiral of the Sea Cadet Corps for the Marine Society & Sea Cadets and President of The Mission to Seafarers Ltd.

The harbour is in its final phase of construction which is due to be finished later this month, greatly expanding an already busy port.

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of the Port of Aberdeen says the new harbour was “integral to supporting the nation’s drive to net zero”.

He said: “Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal takes a keen interest in the maritime sector, and Port of Aberdeen is truly honoured that she will officially open Aberdeen South Harbour – a momentous occasion for all.”

Princess Anne will officially open the new harbour on September 22.

