Princess Royal to officially open Aberdeen’s South Harbour next month

The Princess Royal will be in Aberdeen next month to officially open the new South Harbour.

The new harbour has made Aberdeen an ideal stopping point for massive cruise ships travelling around the British Isles.

This has led to an influx of tourism to the Granite City since the first cruise ship docked in the harbour in May.

Next month, the South Harbour will welcome a very special arrival as Princess Anne officially opens the site with more than 200 guests present.

The hard-working royal will also unveil a specially designed accropode to commemorate the opening.

More than 9,000 accropodes have been laid to subdue waves and create a calm harbour for ships to dock at.

This will be Princess Anne’s first visit to the Port of Aberdeen in more than 25 years, her last visit in 1997 as part of the Royal Yacht Britannia’s farewell tour.

She also has a strong affinity with the sea, as Admiral of the Sea Cadet Corps for the Marine Society & Sea Cadets and President of The Mission to Seafarers Ltd.

The harbour is in its final phase of construction which is due to be finished later this month, greatly expanding an already busy port.

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of the Port of Aberdeen says the new harbour was “integral to supporting the nation’s drive to net zero”.

He said: “Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal takes a keen interest in the maritime sector, and Port of Aberdeen is truly honoured that she will officially open Aberdeen South Harbour – a momentous occasion for all.”

Princess Anne will officially open the new harbour on September 22.