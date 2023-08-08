Inverness Woman taken to hospital following four-vehicle collision in busy Inverness car park The incident involved four vehicles at the Tesco car park at Inverness Retail Park. By Ross Hempseed August 8 2023, 9.37pm Share Woman taken to hospital following four-vehicle collision in busy Inverness car park Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6027967/woman-taken-to-hospital-following-four-vehicle-collision-in-busy-inverness-car-park/ Copy Link A four-vehicle collision occurred at Tesco in Inverness. Image: Google Maps. A woman has been taken to hospital following a four-vehicle collision which occurred at a Tesco car park in Inverness. The incident occurred just before 6.30pm on Tuesday, August 8 at the Tesco car park located at the Inverness Retail Park. The collision involved two cars, one SUV and a van with debris scattered across the car park. Police confirmed a woman had been taken to hospital. A police spokesman said: “Around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, August 8, police were called to a four-vehicle road crash in a car park of a retail park on Eastfield Way, Inverness. “One woman has been taken to hospital as a precaution. “Officers are at the scene and enquiries are continuing.”