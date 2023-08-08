Woman taken to hospital following four-vehicle collision in busy Inverness car park

A woman has been taken to hospital following a four-vehicle collision which occurred at a Tesco car park in Inverness.

The incident occurred just before 6.30pm on Tuesday, August 8 at the Tesco car park located at the Inverness Retail Park.

The collision involved two cars, one SUV and a van with debris scattered across the car park.

Police confirmed a woman had been taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said: “Around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, August 8, police were called to a four-vehicle road crash in a car park of a retail park on Eastfield Way, Inverness.

“One woman has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Officers are at the scene and enquiries are continuing.”