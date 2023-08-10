Late night delays expected due to road improvements on A9 south of Cromarty Bridge

Inverness motorists are being warned to expect late night delays as A9 road improvements are planned south of Cromarty Bridge.

Bear Scotland will be carrying out road improvements on a busy stretch of the A9 at the B9169 junction.

During the £100,000 repairs, part of the carriageway will be resurfaced between the Tore roundabout and Cromarty Bridge.

The roadworks will start on Wednesday, August 16 and are expected to cause delays until Thursday, August 17.

During the work, a convoy system will be implemented on the A9 carriageway from 7pm until 6am the following day.

‘Plan ahead’

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north west representative has encouraged motorists to plan their journey ahead of time.

He said: “The upcoming maintenance works on the A9, located south of Cromarty Bridge, will involve the replacement of the existing worn-out road surface, contributing to a smoother and safer experience for all road users.

“The one-night overnight closure is a necessity to guarantee the safety of both road workers and motorists alike.

“We extend our gratitude to the local community and road users for their understanding and patience as we carry out this crucial project.

“We encourage motorists to plan their journeys ahead of time, by checking the Traffic Scotland website or Twitter @trafficscotland for the latest travel updates.”

To stay updated visit the Traffic Scotland website.