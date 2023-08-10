New putter helps David Law hit the birdie trail at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge

Aberdeen golfer David Law was pleased to see the hours on the putting green paying off on the opening day of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge at Newmachar.

The 32-year-old sits one shot behind joint leaders Casey Jarvis and Christofer Blomstrand after a five-under-par round of 66.

Law, who won this event when it was held at Spey Valley in 2018, said: “I putted really well which is the big positive from the day.

“That is what I have been lacking this season.

“I have been working hard over the past three weeks. I’ve changed my putter and my set-up quite a bit.

“It has been a drastic change but I have hit thousands of putts in the last three weeks.

“It is only one round but I have putted well and it is nice to see the work paying off.

“The best putt was on the par-three sixth hole when I holed a 60-footer down the hill for birdie.

“I holed a couple from distance which is something I haven’t been doing so that’s really pleasing.”

Law added the Challenge Tour event to his schedule as preparation for the DP World Tour’s return following a mid-season break with the ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm Castle in Northern Ireland next week.

Law added: “The standard is really high this week and the weather is going to play a big part in how it plays out.

“It is going to be windy for the second round and it is likely to be the same on Saturday.

“This was likely to be the best day for scoring out of the four and it is going to be tricky over the next three days.”

‘This course suits my game’

Glaswegian Calum Fyfe put his knowledge of Newmachar to good use as he also signed for a five-under-par 66.

The 26-year-old, whose season has been curtailed by a back injury, recorded an eight-under-par 64 course record at the Hawkshill course in the Scottish men’s area teams championship in 2017.

He said: “It’s always nice playing in Scotland and I have played at Newmachar a lot over the years.

“I was 18-under over two rounds (with a 62 on the Swailend) in the Scottish Area Teams and then I came third in the EuroPro Tour when it was held here so I know I can play well on this course.

“It really suits my game.

“I had lots of birdie chances and I took a few of them.

“I left a few out there as well but overall I’m very happy.”

After working his way back to fitness, Fyfe would love a strong week at the Scottish Challenge.

He added: “The season has been up and down.

“I had really bad back issues at the start of the year but that is all sorted now.

“From not playing as much, my category means I’m getting into tournaments last minute so I was really thankful to Trinifold Sports and Five Star Sports Agency for getting an invite this week.”

Locke encouraged by display

Sam Locke is also hoping an event close to home can be the turning point to a challenging season.

The 24-year-old from Stonehaven, who won the Silver Medal at the 2018 Open at Carnoustie, opened with a three-under 68.

He said: “I managed to win the Pollok Open on the Tartan Pro Tour and I was close at an event the week after but other than that I have been really struggling.

“I haven’t had a season where I have struggled this long.

“But I am learning a lot about myself and getting into some better form now.

“This round was good and I had a lot more control of my ball.

“I don’t have full status on the Challenge Tour but if I play my best golf I can compete.

“It can be easy to try to force things but I know I have the ability, I just need to be patient.

“I have been working hard to put things right and it was good mentally.

“I made some good decisions so hopefully I can go a few lower tomorrow.”

Fellow Scot Jack McDonald also made a strong start with a four-under 68 with Craig Howie joining Locke on three-under.