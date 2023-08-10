New putter helps David Law hit the birdie trail at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

New putter helps David Law hit the birdie trail at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge

The 32-year-old sits one shot behind joint leaders Casey Jarvis and Christofer Blomstrand after a five-under-par round of 66.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen golfer David Law in action at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge. Image: Five Star Sports Agency.
Aberdeen golfer David Law in action at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge. Image: Five Star Sports Agency.

Aberdeen golfer David Law was pleased to see the hours on the putting green paying off on the opening day of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge at Newmachar.

The 32-year-old sits one shot behind joint leaders Casey Jarvis and Christofer Blomstrand after a five-under-par round of 66.

Law, who won this event when it was held at Spey Valley in 2018, said: “I putted really well which is the big positive from the day.

“That is what I have been lacking this season.

“I have been working hard over the past three weeks. I’ve changed my putter and my set-up quite a bit.

“It has been a drastic change but I have hit thousands of putts in the last three weeks.

“It is only one round but I have putted well and it is nice to see the work paying off.

“The best putt was on the par-three sixth hole when I holed a 60-footer down the hill for birdie.

“I holed a couple from distance which is something I haven’t been doing so that’s really pleasing.”

David Law sits one shot off the lead at Newmachar. Image: Five Star Sports Agency.

Law added the Challenge Tour event to his schedule as preparation for the DP World Tour’s return following a mid-season break with the ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm Castle in Northern Ireland next week.

Law added: “The standard is really high this week and the weather is going to play a big part in how it plays out.

“It is going to be windy for the second round and it is likely to be the same on Saturday.

“This was likely to be the best day for scoring out of the four and it is going to be tricky over the next three days.”

‘This course suits my game’

Glaswegian Calum Fyfe put his knowledge of Newmachar to good use as he also signed for a five-under-par 66.

The 26-year-old, whose season has been curtailed by a back injury, recorded an eight-under-par 64 course record at the Hawkshill course in the Scottish men’s area teams championship in 2017.

He said: “It’s always nice playing in Scotland and I have played at Newmachar a lot over the years.

“I was 18-under over two rounds (with a 62 on the Swailend) in the Scottish Area Teams and then I came third in the EuroPro Tour when it was held here so I know I can play well on this course.

“It really suits my game.

“I had lots of birdie chances and I took a few of them.

“I left a few out there as well but overall I’m very happy.”

After working his way back to fitness, Fyfe would love a strong week at the Scottish Challenge.

He added: “The season has been up and down.

“I had really bad back issues at the start of the year but that is all sorted now.

“From not playing as much, my category means I’m getting into tournaments last minute so I was really thankful to Trinifold Sports and Five Star Sports Agency for getting an invite this week.”

Sam Locke made a promising start with a three-under 68. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Locke encouraged by display

Sam Locke is also hoping an event close to home can be the turning point to a challenging season.

The 24-year-old from Stonehaven, who won the Silver Medal at the 2018 Open at Carnoustie, opened with a three-under 68.

He said: “I managed to win the Pollok Open on the Tartan Pro Tour and I was close at an event the week after but other than that I have been really struggling.

“I haven’t had a season where I have struggled this long.

“But I am learning a lot about myself and getting into some better form now.

“This round was good and I had a lot more control of my ball.

“I don’t have full status on the Challenge Tour but if I play my best golf I can compete.

“It can be easy to try to force things but I know I have the ability, I just need to be patient.

“I have been working hard to put things right and it was good mentally.

“I made some good decisions so hopefully I can go a few lower tomorrow.”

Fellow Scot Jack McDonald also made a strong start with a four-under 68 with Craig Howie joining Locke on three-under.

 

More from Golf

South African Casey Jarvis shot an opening round of 65 at Newmachar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
South African Casey Jarvis finishes in style to share the lead at the Farmfoods…
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club - who are one of the few clubs keeping memberships at the same price. Image: Alan Brown
Embattled Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club must fill £45k cash hole by September or face failing…
Justin Thomas missed out on a FedEx Cup play-off place. Image PA
Stephen Gallacher: Why I expect Justin Thomas will face Europe in the Ryder Cup…
Paul Lawrie in action at the 2023 Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl. Image: Press Association.
Paul Lawrie hopes north-east golf fans take advantage of two top events in the…
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
David Law hopes Scottish Challenge at Newmachar can be springboard for second half of…
Neil Irvine defeated John Hewitt in this year's Evening Express Champion of Champions Seniors tournament.
Stonehaven senior champion ends Gothenburg Great's Evening Express Champion of Champions bid
New putter helps David Law hit the birdie trail at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge
Top seed Cameron Adam wins Scottish Amateur in style at Royal Dornoch
Course designer Bill Coore shows people around the planned site.
Coul Links: community group claims NatureScot objection is 'unfair, unjustified and inaccurate'
A colour aerial view of par of the Royal Dornoch championship course
The post-war make-over that transformed golf at Royal Dornoch
Alex Cejka (left) walks on the ninth fairway during day four of the Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl. Image: PA.
Stephen Gallacher: Senior Open mayhem was mesmerising