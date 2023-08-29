Confirmed: Fee introduced for this year’s Red Hot Highland Fling in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Confirmed: Fee introduced for this year’s Red Hot Highland Fling in Inverness

Highland Council says there will be a "modest" charge to make the event financially sustainable.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Look from back of venue to stage of Red Hot Highland Fling with a band on stage.
Crowds turn out in force in Inverness to enjoy live music to bring in the bells. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Party-goers in Inverness will be charged entry for the city’s Hogmanay bash for the first time.

For years, revellers have packed the Northern Meeting Park for a night of open-air celebrations at the Red Hot Highland Fling.

And while tickets have been needed for safety and capacity reasons, they have always been free.

However, Highland Council has now confirmed charges will now be introduced to ensure the sustainability of the event – and avoid putting the city’s common good fund in jeopardy.

How much will tickets for Red Hot Highland Fling be?

Highland Council estimates that the Red Hot Highland Fling needed to generate about £50,000 from ticket fees to be sustainable.

It has proposed charging £10 per person for the event, which has a 5,000 capacity.

However, it says the tickets will also be subject to an additional 20% VAT and 50p booking fee, which would bring the total to £12.50 per person.

Highland Council decided to keep running Red Hot Highland Fling with ticket charges due to its value to the local economy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Final ticket prices are yet to be confirmed by the council with promotion expected for the Inverness Hogmanay event in the coming months.

Glynis Campbell Sinclair, chairwoman of Highland Council’s events and festivals working group, says “high quality sponsorship” is also being explored for the event to make up for a £126,000 reduction in the authority’s events budget for next year.

She said: “Similar to the modest charge introduced at the Inverness Highland Games this year, there will be a charge for entry to the Red Hot Highland Fling. 

“However, I am absolutely sure that Hogmanay revellers will enjoy our fun filled, but traditional programme to see out the ‘Auld Year’ and to bring in 2024.”

Across Scotland, policies differ as to whether Hogmanay street parties are free or not.

The world famous Edinburgh celebrations were free but ticket prices were introduced more than 20 years ago and have steadily increased to last year’s £28.50 for this year.

Meanwhile, admission to the Aberdeen event has always been free.

Are other Inverness events affected?

All events run by Highland Council have been examined to ensure they are providing value for money.

And the reduction in budget means the Halloween event, which last year took place at Bught Park and previously at the Botanic Gardens, has been cancelled.

However, Bonfire Night events will continue to reduce the risk from unofficial gatherings starting.

And the Christmas lights and Hogmanay events in Inverness were backed due to the impact they have on the wider economy.

Ian Brown, Highland Council’s Inverness leader, said: “The events and festivals programme is very popular with locals and tourists and to maintain delivery of the events – within the context of a reduced budget – entry charges will help to sustain the delivery of the programme while reducing the risk to the Inverness Common Good Fund.”

