Confirmed: Fee introduced for this year’s Red Hot Highland Fling in Inverness

Party-goers in Inverness will be charged entry for the city’s Hogmanay bash for the first time.

For years, revellers have packed the Northern Meeting Park for a night of open-air celebrations at the Red Hot Highland Fling.

And while tickets have been needed for safety and capacity reasons, they have always been free.

However, Highland Council has now confirmed charges will now be introduced to ensure the sustainability of the event – and avoid putting the city’s common good fund in jeopardy.

How much will tickets for Red Hot Highland Fling be?

Highland Council estimates that the Red Hot Highland Fling needed to generate about £50,000 from ticket fees to be sustainable.

It has proposed charging £10 per person for the event, which has a 5,000 capacity.

However, it says the tickets will also be subject to an additional 20% VAT and 50p booking fee, which would bring the total to £12.50 per person.

Final ticket prices are yet to be confirmed by the council with promotion expected for the Inverness Hogmanay event in the coming months.

Glynis Campbell Sinclair, chairwoman of Highland Council’s events and festivals working group, says “high quality sponsorship” is also being explored for the event to make up for a £126,000 reduction in the authority’s events budget for next year.

She said: “Similar to the modest charge introduced at the Inverness Highland Games this year, there will be a charge for entry to the Red Hot Highland Fling.

“However, I am absolutely sure that Hogmanay revellers will enjoy our fun filled, but traditional programme to see out the ‘Auld Year’ and to bring in 2024.”

Across Scotland, policies differ as to whether Hogmanay street parties are free or not.

The world famous Edinburgh celebrations were free but ticket prices were introduced more than 20 years ago and have steadily increased to last year’s £28.50 for this year.

Meanwhile, admission to the Aberdeen event has always been free.

Are other Inverness events affected?

All events run by Highland Council have been examined to ensure they are providing value for money.

And the reduction in budget means the Halloween event, which last year took place at Bught Park and previously at the Botanic Gardens, has been cancelled.

However, Bonfire Night events will continue to reduce the risk from unofficial gatherings starting.

And the Christmas lights and Hogmanay events in Inverness were backed due to the impact they have on the wider economy.

Ian Brown, Highland Council’s Inverness leader, said: “The events and festivals programme is very popular with locals and tourists and to maintain delivery of the events – within the context of a reduced budget – entry charges will help to sustain the delivery of the programme while reducing the risk to the Inverness Common Good Fund.”