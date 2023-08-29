Academy Street: decision challenge puts Inverness traffic scheme plan on hold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Academy Street: decision challenge puts Inverness traffic scheme plan on hold

Nine councillors signed an amendment to take the plans to full Highland Council next month.

By John Ross
The scheme aims to shift the focus from driving to walking, cycling and wheeling
Plans to regenerate Academy Street in Inverness have hit a diversion as the controversy has taken another twist.

Highland Council’s Inverness city committee voted by 12 votes to 10 on Monday to proceed with the proposals.

It gave the go-ahead to finalise the proposed design and consult on a traffic regulation order.

But action is now on hold after a notice of amendment was received to refer the committee decision to the full council meeting on September 14.

Call for a trial and referendum

The amendment is signed by nine councillors including Alasdair Christie whose proposed alternative plan was narrowly outvoted on Monday.

He wants a two-month trial period for the traffic plans and a public referendum on whether they should continue.

Mr Christie said: “A 12-10 vote is hardy an overwhelming endorsement of anything and it shows the committee was split.

“This is something that is so important for the city.

“I’m desperately in favour of improving Academy Street and the city centre. But we have to take people with us on this one and we have to get it right.”

Highland Council capital
Alasdair Christie wants a trial period for the traffic plans

The plans are aimed at shifting focus from cars to walkers and wheelchair users.

It is part of a wider strategy to make Inverness more welcoming, attractive and healthier.

A new traffic management system would include banning through traffic in Academy Street and adding bus lane sections between the junctions of Union Street and Queensgate to reduce congestion.

Cars coming from Millburn Road would have to turn left into Union Street and emerge from Queensgate.

They cannot turn left into Academy Street, but can turn right or continue along Strothers Lane.

Vehicles approaching from Chapel Street have to turn left when they reach Strothers Lane.

Drivers coming into the city via Chapel Street and Church Street would not be able to access Queensgate, instead having to turn left on to Post Office Lane and then left into Academy Street.

Planned changes have had a mixed response

Significantly wider footpaths and better pedestrian crossings are envisaged, along with more street and outdoor cafes.

The planned changes have been welcomed by active travel campaigners.

But they have been opposed by many city centre businesses who fear they could lead to closures and job losses.

Last week, the owners of the Eastgate Centre suggested restricting the use of Academy Street by private vehicles to between 10am-4.30pm as a compromise.

Others have raised concerns about the impact of removing cars from Academy Street on other parts of the city.

This is something that is so important for the city.

Alasdair Christie

Mr Christie said there needs to be an economic impact assessment and an examination of the effect of displaced traffic.

He also wants more consultation among affected groups and community councils before a trial and referendum.

“It’s a question of getting it right and to be as inclusive as we can be.

“To ensure that everyone who wants to can feed into the process. At the moment that’s not the case.

“The haste with which this has been taken forward is just not right.”

Conversation