Academy Street: Major plan to reduce Inverness traffic will continue after narrow council vote

Controversial plans to regenerate Academy Street remain on track after Inverness councillors narrowly voted to carry on with the scheme.

A crunch meeting of the Inverness city committee today was faced with deciding whether to progress plans to the next stage or not.

Failure to do so could have seen the scheme scrapped entirely – with bollards currently used to widen pavements removed immediately.

Inverness Ness-side councillor Alasdair Christie proposed an alternative plan that would have implemented a trial period for the changes.

Under his amendment, the people of the city would then participate in a referendum to determine whether or not it should continue.

It won some support in the Highland Council chamber, but was ultimately beaten by 12 votes to 10.

Council officers will now finalise the proposed design and consult on a traffic regulation order.

Council officers faced ‘vitriolic’ abuse over Academy Street plan

The Highland capital and its council representatives have been split on this issue for some time.

Today’s meeting contained the usual number of fiery exchanges and we heard that council officers have been accused of making up figures, telling lies and been subject to “vitriolic” abuse during the consultation period.

One councillor even remarked that she’d been told by a constituent that the entire scheme was part of a huge conspiracy theory cooked up by the United Nations to control the population after Covid.

Everyone seems to be in agreement that Academy Street needs to change. But how exactly to do that is what is causing the fury.

On one side, reducing the number of cars passing through from around 9,000 to fewer than 2,000 is seen as making it a more welcoming space for walking, wheeling and cycling.

On the other side, opponents believe it will have a hugely detrimental effect on city centre businesses that will drive more people to out-of-town retail parks.

‘We need to take time to do this properly’

Councillor Christie led the charge for those not in favour of progressing the plan today.

He said: “We need to take time to do this properly. The council administration’s view seems to be that you should buy a house, commit to it and then do the survey afterwards.

“This proposal has everything the wrong way around.”

On the other side, Aird and Loch Ness councillor Chris Ballance said putting in a trial period would cause more unnecessary delay.

He said: “Everyone is agreed that Academy Street needs change. No one is proud of it.

“If we wait for 100% agreement we will be waiting forever. It’s now or never.”

More to follow.