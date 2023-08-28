Academy Street: Major plan to reduce Inverness traffic will continue after narrow council vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Academy Street: Major plan to reduce Inverness traffic will continue after narrow council vote

Inverness councillors backed the scheme to reduce traffic in the city centre by a 12-10 margin.

By Stuart Findlay
Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street
Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street

Controversial plans to regenerate Academy Street remain on track after Inverness councillors narrowly voted to carry on with the scheme.

A crunch meeting of the Inverness city committee today was faced with deciding whether to progress plans to the next stage or not.

Failure to do so could have seen the scheme scrapped entirely – with bollards currently used to widen pavements removed immediately.

Inverness Ness-side councillor Alasdair Christie proposed an alternative plan that would have implemented a trial period for the changes.

Under his amendment, the people of the city would then participate in a referendum to determine whether or not it should continue.

It won some support in the Highland Council chamber, but was ultimately beaten by 12 votes to 10.

Council officers will now finalise the proposed design and consult on a traffic regulation order.

Council officers faced ‘vitriolic’ abuse over Academy Street plan

The Highland capital and its council representatives have been split on this issue for some time.

Today’s meeting contained the usual number of fiery exchanges and we heard that council officers have been accused of making up figures, telling lies and been subject to “vitriolic” abuse during the consultation period.

One councillor even remarked that she’d been told by a constituent that the entire scheme was part of a huge conspiracy theory cooked up by the United Nations to control the population after Covid.

The scheme aims to shift the focus from driving to walking, cycling and wheeling

Everyone seems to be in agreement that Academy Street needs to change. But how exactly to do that is what is causing the fury.

On one side, reducing the number of cars passing through from around 9,000 to fewer than 2,000 is seen as making it a more welcoming space for walking, wheeling and cycling.

On the other side, opponents believe it will have a hugely detrimental effect on city centre businesses that will drive more people to out-of-town retail parks.

‘We need to take time to do this properly’

Councillor Christie led the charge for those not in favour of progressing the plan today.

He said: “We need to take time to do this properly. The council administration’s view seems to be that you should buy a house, commit to it and then do the survey afterwards.

Councillor Alasdair Christie.

“This proposal has everything the wrong way around.”

On the other side, Aird and Loch Ness councillor Chris Ballance said putting in a trial period would cause more unnecessary delay.

He said: “Everyone is agreed that Academy Street needs change. No one is proud of it.

“If we wait for 100% agreement we will be waiting forever. It’s now or never.”

More to follow.

More from Inverness

Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Man brandished bat and told neighbour 'you are dead'
Looking down Academy Street with packed traffic in both directions.
Pub bosses fear Academy Street changes in Inverness could push businesses to the wall
An ambulance parked outside Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin
When is the busiest time at A&E?
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a pepper spray viral star and Aldi's most loyal crook
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Hector Maclean admitted two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and one of assaulting a retail worker. Picture shows; Hector Maclean. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 24/08/2023
Inverness man embraced Morrisons delivery driver before assaulting him
time vine aberdeen
Tim Vine ready to be 'trivial, brief, stupid' and hilarious for north and north-east…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Elgin domestic abuser Lee Francis Picture shows; Elgin domestic abuser Lee Francis. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Aberdeen husband in the dock after 27-month campaign of domestic abuse
Perfect pizzas at Cheese and Tomatin. Image: Kelly Tadd
Restaurant review: A slice of Italy in Inverness at Cheese and Tomatin
Police Scotland officers
Three break-ins within two miles of each other in Inverness spark police investigation
Kevin Pratt and Angela Gillies after their engagement
'She was a wonderful woman': Fiance's tribute to bride-to-be who died five weeks before…

Conversation