‘Children don’t want to be stuck inside on their phones’: Inverness hosts first Play Street with hopes it will grow Highland-wide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘Children don’t want to be stuck inside on their phones’: Inverness hosts first Play Street with hopes it will grow Highland-wide

A city road was closed for two hours to allow children to play safely.

By John Ross
Charles Street was closed for two hours to allow children to play. Image: Emily Williams
Charles Street was closed for two hours to allow children to play. Image: Emily Williams

Like a scene from a bygone era, children temporarily took over an Inverness street to play safely without concerns about traffic.

For two hours, the noise of cars on the city’s Charles Street was replaced by the sound of youngsters having bike and running races.

They also learned to juggle, queued for the stomp rocket or helped cover the road with chalk drawings.

It is now hoped the Highlands’ first Play Street event at the weekend can happen regularly across the region.

Children hesitant at first

The initiative was organised by Rebecca Robertson from community charity Crown Connects and Emily Williams from Velocity Cafe and Bicycle workshop.

Emily, who is also the Inverness bicycle mayor, said the youngsters enjoyed the event despite initially being hesitant to leave the pavement.

“When they first arrived, it took quite a bit of encouragement to convince the children that it was ok to play on the whole street, and that they didn’t have to stay on the pavement.

“But, within a few minutes, they just owned the space.

“It’s been years since I’ve had a game of kerby or done juggling, and it was a great opportunity to see if I still had the skills.”

It is hoped the idea can be rolled out across the Highlands. Image: Emily Williams

She added: “All our work campaigning and advocating to organise this session has been worth it.

“The morning was filled with so much joyous play and the sound of laughter and chatter on the street.

“It was lovely to see neighbours coming out with cups of tea for a chat, and to join in with all the games on the street.

She said Play Streets have been held across the UK, although currently only Glasgow and Edinburgh councils facilitate them in Scotland.

“We hope that the success of this trial will pave the way for a wider roll-out in the Highlands.

“I’d like to thank Highland Council for their help in organising this first trial session.

“I look forward to working with them to find a sustainable way forward.

“We’d love to hold monthly sessions here, and make it available to parents and residents across the Highlands.”

‘It’s a strange concept now’

Rebecca Robertson, from Crown Connects, added: “The boys loved getting to play outside their house with their friends and can’t wait to do it again.

“It’s such a strange concept now, because of the volume and speed of vehicles on the road, that it took the kids a while to adjust to playing on the street.

“We’d love to see this become a regular event, not just on our street, but on streets across the Highlands.”

The event was also voted a success by adults as well as children.

Emily Williams tries her hand at juggling. Image: Katie Noble

Heather McNee, who took part with Ruben, 6, Logan, 6, and Ethan, 3, said: “It’s a wonderful opportunity for children and adults to play together, and see their local street in a whole new light.”

The Playing Out movement, a resident-led organisation that helps run Play Streets, began on one street in Bristol in 2009.

There are now more than 1,500 involving over 90 local authorities across the UK.

Children need to play outside

Playing Out co-founder and director Alice Ferguson said: “Children today desperately need the time and space to play outside, to be more active, to have fun and feel part of their communities.

“This was a normal part of children’s lives until a few decades ago, but increased traffic dominance and other factors have changed this in a very short space of time.

“Play Streets are a simple and safe way to bring back a culture of ‘playing out’ on a temporary basis, as well as raising awareness about what needs to change longer term – calming traffic and ensuring children have access to safe space on their doorsteps.

The street was filled with chalk drawings during the event. Image: Katie Noble

“We would be so happy to see the idea take off in the Highlands, as it has all over the UK and beyond.

“Children don’t want to be stuck inside on their phones – they want to be free.”

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

More from Inverness

A picture of someone injecting into an arm and a headshot of Fraser Hoggan, the chief exec of Alcohol & Drugs Action
Will we get drug consumption rooms in Aberdeen and Inverness?
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McFarlane was fined for an attack on a bar manager caught on CCTV Picture shows; Ryan McFarlane. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 18/09/2023
Fine for drunken man who was caught on camera attacking bar manager
Bride and groom standing under the Northern Lights.
Inverness photographer captures stunning 'bucket list' shot of bride and groom under Northern Lights
Fraudster Ann Dunlop from Beauly Picture shows; Fraudster Ann Dunlop from Beauly. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift Date; Unknown
Woman who conned family in Hollywood actress scam told to pay back the cash
7 November 2017: Daniel Harkness being taken from Inverness Sheriff Court where he was sentenced to 4 months for abusing a same-sex couple. Picture: Andrew Smith (NO CREDIT)
Knife-carrying man jailed after threatening to rip police officer's heart out
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Disgruntled son-in-law jailed for stealing £110,000 of machinery from businessman's yard
ScotRail train in Aberdeen station.
Food trolleys back on Aberdeen and Highland trains - but booze still banned
2
Inverness Justice Centre
Unpaid work for Inverness teenager who chased man with baseball bat
Karen Price, outside her Drum Farm Gallery Gift Shop in Drumnadrochit.
Highland artist Karen Price is living the dream in Drumnadrochit
The P&J 275 Charity Gala has been launched as part of The Press and Journal's anniversary celebration.
P&J 275 Charity Gala to raise funds for inspiring north and north-east charities

Conversation