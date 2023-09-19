Formartine United stalwart Stuart Smith eyes another Scottish Cup run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Formartine United stalwart Stuart Smith eyes another Scottish Cup run

The Pitmedden side face Threave Rovers this weekend in the first round of the national competition.

By Callum Law
Formartine defender Stuart Smith, who is ready for Scottish Cup action.
Formartine defender Stuart Smith is ready for Scottish Cup action against Threave Rovers this weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick

Stuart Smith has been involved in every Formartine United Scottish Cup campaign to date – and hopes to create further memories this season.

All 18 Breedon Highland League clubs are in first round action this weekend with United welcoming Threave Rovers to North Lodge Park.

The Pitmedden side made their debut in the Scottish Cup in season 2012-13, and defender Smith – who joined in the summer of 2011 – has experienced plenty of highs in the tournament.

Over the years Formartine have met Premiership sides Partick Thistle and Motherwell in the Scottish Cup and also taken a number of SPFL scalps.

Annan Athletic (twice), Clyde, Forfar Athletic and Albion Rovers have all been defeated by the side who are currently top of the Highland League.

Having been involved in those successes, Smith is hoping United’s latest cup campaign can be memorable.

The 34-year-old said: “It’s good to have been involved for so long.

“The first couple of seasons we weren’t great in the Scottish Cup, but then we’ve had a spell in more recent years where we’ve had some good runs.

“I’m hopeful I’ve got at least one more good run left in me.

“I’m still enjoying playing for Formartine as much as ever.

“I’d say we’re pretty happy with our start to the season. We’ve had some good performances and we’d like to carry our form into the cup.”

Treasured Scottish Cup memories for Smith

Smith still relishes the opportunity to play in Scottish Cup and looks back fondly on ties from previous years.

Formartine’s record appearance-maker is also looking forward to facing Threave, who are seventh in the West of Scotland League Third Division.

Reflecting on his cup memories, Smith added: “We’ve played two Premiership sides in Partick Thistle and Motherwell.

“Those games are good to look back on, even though we were well-beaten in both of them.

“Some of the wins we’ve had against SPFL sides have also been really good – we’ve beaten Annan a couple of times, Forfar, Clyde and Albion Rovers.

Formartine United's Stuart Smith in action against Buckie Thistle.
Formartine United’s Stuart Smith in action against Buckie Thistle.

“The first time we beat Annan (2016-17), it was 4-0 at North Lodge Park, and that was a really good day and we ended up playing Partick Thistle after that, so that’s a good memory.

“I still get excited about playing in the Scottish Cup, and probably even more so once you get to the later stages of your career because you don’t know how many more times you’ll get to play in it.

“When you’ve played in the Highland League as long as I have, you play the same teams countless times, whereas our opponents this weekend, Threave Rovers, are a team I’ve never faced before, so it’s good to have that new experience.”

