Formartine United stalwart Stuart Smith eyes another Scottish Cup run

Stuart Smith has been involved in every Formartine United Scottish Cup campaign to date – and hopes to create further memories this season.

All 18 Breedon Highland League clubs are in first round action this weekend with United welcoming Threave Rovers to North Lodge Park.

The Pitmedden side made their debut in the Scottish Cup in season 2012-13, and defender Smith – who joined in the summer of 2011 – has experienced plenty of highs in the tournament.

Over the years Formartine have met Premiership sides Partick Thistle and Motherwell in the Scottish Cup and also taken a number of SPFL scalps.

Annan Athletic (twice), Clyde, Forfar Athletic and Albion Rovers have all been defeated by the side who are currently top of the Highland League.

Having been involved in those successes, Smith is hoping United’s latest cup campaign can be memorable.

The 34-year-old said: “It’s good to have been involved for so long.

“The first couple of seasons we weren’t great in the Scottish Cup, but then we’ve had a spell in more recent years where we’ve had some good runs.

“I’m hopeful I’ve got at least one more good run left in me.

“I’m still enjoying playing for Formartine as much as ever.

“I’d say we’re pretty happy with our start to the season. We’ve had some good performances and we’d like to carry our form into the cup.”

Treasured Scottish Cup memories for Smith

Smith still relishes the opportunity to play in Scottish Cup and looks back fondly on ties from previous years.

Formartine’s record appearance-maker is also looking forward to facing Threave, who are seventh in the West of Scotland League Third Division.

Reflecting on his cup memories, Smith added: “We’ve played two Premiership sides in Partick Thistle and Motherwell.

“Those games are good to look back on, even though we were well-beaten in both of them.

“Some of the wins we’ve had against SPFL sides have also been really good – we’ve beaten Annan a couple of times, Forfar, Clyde and Albion Rovers.

“The first time we beat Annan (2016-17), it was 4-0 at North Lodge Park, and that was a really good day and we ended up playing Partick Thistle after that, so that’s a good memory.

“I still get excited about playing in the Scottish Cup, and probably even more so once you get to the later stages of your career because you don’t know how many more times you’ll get to play in it.

“When you’ve played in the Highland League as long as I have, you play the same teams countless times, whereas our opponents this weekend, Threave Rovers, are a team I’ve never faced before, so it’s good to have that new experience.”