Concerns for missing Birmingham teenager thought to be in Inverness

A search operation is under way to help locate a missing Birmingham teenager who is believed to have travelled north to the Highlands.

Dylan Burley was reported missing from his hometown on Tuesday and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police believe the teenager has made the 447-mile journey north to Inverness.

As concerns grow, officers are asking residents to assist with their inquiries and help locate him.

Dylan is described as 5ft 9in, slim build with ginger hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans, black crocs and a black backpack.

It is understood he may have been wearing a green jacket at the time of disappearance.

Anyone with information that may help police locate him should contact them on 101 or via the contact form on their website, quoting incident number 2094 of October 8.