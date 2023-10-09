Ex-St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon in the frame for Caley Thistle deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon in the frame for Caley Thistle deal

The Canadian international is a free agent - and could become manager Duncan Ferguson's first ICT capture.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon has been training with Caley Thistle. Image: SNS Group
St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon has been training with Caley Thistle. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle are understood to be closing in on St Johnstone’s former triple trophy-winning attacking midfielder David Wotherspoon.

The 33-year-old Canadian international remains a free agent after being released by Premiership Saints at the end of last season.

New Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson has players on trial in a bid to bolster the Highlanders’ squad and ex-Hibs youth Wotherspoon is in the frame to try to score a deal.

His summer exit from McDiarmid Park left many Saints fans stunned. He left Perth as a legend, having won the Scottish Cup with the club in 2014, and the Scottish Cup and League Cup double two years ago.

David Wotherspoon lifts the Scottish Cup with St Johnstone in 2021. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

After training with ICT’s Championship rivals Dunfermline Athletic in August, the Perth-born star was reportedly offered a deal in Fife, but he has been on other clubs’ radars since.

The experienced player, whose mother is Canadian, has scored one goal in 13 international appearances, including in this year’s Gold Cup.

‘I am not finished yet’ – Wotherspoon

When he was released by St Johnstone in June, Wotherspoon stressed he has plenty left in the tank.

He told BBC Scotland: “Obviously, I’m gutted that it has come to an end.

“I would have wanted it to continue on, but these things happen and you have to look on the positives.

“I was settled at St Johnstone and stuck in my ways maybe, but I feel like a bit of vulnerability going to a new club might be a kick that I need to push on for the next phase in my life.

“I have a few options, but I want to just consider everything that is open to me to progress my career – because I know I am not finished yet.”

David Wotherspoon, right, in action against Dundee’s Cillian Sheridan in 2021. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS Group

Best wishes from St Johnstone boss

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean said of Wotherspoon’s exit at the time: “It’s purely football reasons.

“I hope David goes on and has a really successful time in the rest of career.”

Wotherspoon made just seven league starts for St Johnstone last term following a cruciate ligament injury sustained in November 2021.

However, if fit and ready, a move to Inverness might well be a brilliant one for both parties.

Since Ferguson replaced Dodds as ICT manager two weeks ago, Caley Jags have beaten Arbroath 3-2 and drawn 0-0 with Partick Thistle to climb above Morton at the foot of the Championship.

