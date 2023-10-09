Ex-St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon in the frame for Caley Thistle deal

Caley Thistle are understood to be closing in on St Johnstone’s former triple trophy-winning attacking midfielder David Wotherspoon.

The 33-year-old Canadian international remains a free agent after being released by Premiership Saints at the end of last season.

New Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson has players on trial in a bid to bolster the Highlanders’ squad and ex-Hibs youth Wotherspoon is in the frame to try to score a deal.

His summer exit from McDiarmid Park left many Saints fans stunned. He left Perth as a legend, having won the Scottish Cup with the club in 2014, and the Scottish Cup and League Cup double two years ago.

After training with ICT’s Championship rivals Dunfermline Athletic in August, the Perth-born star was reportedly offered a deal in Fife, but he has been on other clubs’ radars since.

The experienced player, whose mother is Canadian, has scored one goal in 13 international appearances, including in this year’s Gold Cup.

‘I am not finished yet’ – Wotherspoon

When he was released by St Johnstone in June, Wotherspoon stressed he has plenty left in the tank.

He told BBC Scotland: “Obviously, I’m gutted that it has come to an end.

“I would have wanted it to continue on, but these things happen and you have to look on the positives.

“I was settled at St Johnstone and stuck in my ways maybe, but I feel like a bit of vulnerability going to a new club might be a kick that I need to push on for the next phase in my life.

“I have a few options, but I want to just consider everything that is open to me to progress my career – because I know I am not finished yet.”

Best wishes from St Johnstone boss

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean said of Wotherspoon’s exit at the time: “It’s purely football reasons.

“I hope David goes on and has a really successful time in the rest of career.”

Wotherspoon made just seven league starts for St Johnstone last term following a cruciate ligament injury sustained in November 2021.

However, if fit and ready, a move to Inverness might well be a brilliant one for both parties.

Since Ferguson replaced Dodds as ICT manager two weeks ago, Caley Jags have beaten Arbroath 3-2 and drawn 0-0 with Partick Thistle to climb above Morton at the foot of the Championship.