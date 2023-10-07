Man steals £400 of goods from HMV in Inverness as police launch appeal

An investigation has been launched following a shop theft that took place in Inverness.

Police are looking for witnesses following the incident, which took place last month.

Two speakers worth £400 were stolen from HMV in the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness.

The incident occurred at around 4pm on Saturday, September 23 when a male entered the store and unplugged two House of Marley speakers before placing them in a bag and leaving without paying for them.

He is described as a white male with short brown hair with a medium build and is in his forty’s.

He was wearing a bright blue waterproof jacket, navy jogging bottoms and navy trainers with white soles.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 2114 of 24/09/2023.

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.