Inverness Man steals £400 of goods from HMV in Inverness as police launch appeal The goods were stolen from a store in the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness. By Shanay Taylor October 7 2023, 4.43pm An investigation has been launched following a shop theft that took place in Inverness. Police are looking for witnesses following the incident, which took place last month. Two speakers worth £400 were stolen from HMV in the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness. The incident occurred at around 4pm on Saturday, September 23 when a male entered the store and unplugged two House of Marley speakers before placing them in a bag and leaving without paying for them. He is described as a white male with short brown hair with a medium build and is in his forty's. He was wearing a bright blue waterproof jacket, navy jogging bottoms and navy trainers with white soles. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 2114 of 24/09/2023. Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.