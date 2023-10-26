Further delays and cancellations for trains between Inverness and central belt due to signalling issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Further delays and cancellations for trains between Inverness and central belt due to signalling issue

Services between Inverness and Scotland's two biggest cities are to be delayed or cancelled until 3pm today due to a signal fault

By Alberto Lejarraga
A ScotRail train on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.
Scotrail trains between Inverness and Glasgow and Inverness and Edinburgh will be delayed due to a signal fault in the railway. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Train services between Inverness and Glasgow and Inverness and Edinburgh are experiencing delays and cancellations due to a signalling issue.

Scotrail announced at 9:23 today that both routes were affected by “a signalling issue between Dunkeld & Birnam and Pitlochry.”

The train operating company initially advised that the disruption was expected to last until 11:00 today, which was later postponed to midday.

A new update was released later explaining that the new estimated time for repairs to be finalised was 14:00.

However, Scotrail’s latest update informed that the issue will not be solved until 15:00.

Scotrail is investigating the fault

Scotrail website read: “We’ve got a signal fault between Dunkeld and Pitlochry that’s causing some disruption to our services. Our staff have been mobilised and will arrive on site shortly to look into this.”

The latest update from the train operator said: “Lines have reopened following a fault with the signalling system between Perth and Inverness.

“Trains running between these stations may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes whilst service recovers. Disruption is expected until 15:00.”

Cancellations due to a signal fault

The following services have already been cancelled:

  • 8:38 Edinburgh to Inverness
  • 10:33 Edinburgh to Inverness
  • 8:49 Glasgow to Inverness
  • 10:41 Glasgow to Inverness
  • 8:42 Inverness to Glasgow

More updates to follow

More from Inverness

Juliet and her mum Pamela enjoyed lots of adventures in Inverness.
'It took me two years to cry': Inverness care home kept grieving daughters apart…
Robert Gordon University bootcamps are helping to create student entrepreneurs.
Creating a new generation of north and north-east entrepreneurs
You sent us your pictures in their droves last Halloween. Image: DC Thomson
Send us your spook-tacular pictures this Halloween
ScotRail train in Aberdeen station.
Scotrail trains to Aberdeen and Inverness cancelled with shuttle service in place
Graffiti has stained the tourist site for more than a year
Anger at lack of action to restore 'neglected' Nairn Viaduct to full glory
The Louvre showed the 'Sir John' bust.
'Sir John' of Invergordon bust worth £2.5million 'could have been binned'
Anne Hunter is one of the affected workers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Jobs at risk at Highland mental health charity as inflation costs blow a hole…
The P&J 275 Community Fund vote opens on November 1.
Hundreds of north and north-east charities nominated for The P&J's 275 Community Fund
4 May 2018: Joshua Pemberton being taken from Inverness Sheriff Court where he was sentenced for non-contact sexual offences involving children. Picture: Andrew Smith (NO CREDIT)
Highland rapist attacked 13-year-old girl in hotel and preyed on other teenagers
To go with story by John Ross. Invferness artist shortlisted for award Picture shows; Frank To. Inverness. Supplied by Frank To Credit Euan Anderson Date; 24/10/2023
Star Trek star portrait puts Inverness artist on shortlist for national award