Further delays and cancellations for trains between Inverness and central belt due to signalling issue

Train services between Inverness and Glasgow and Inverness and Edinburgh are experiencing delays and cancellations due to a signalling issue.

Scotrail announced at 9:23 today that both routes were affected by “a signalling issue between Dunkeld & Birnam and Pitlochry.”

The train operating company initially advised that the disruption was expected to last until 11:00 today, which was later postponed to midday.

A new update was released later explaining that the new estimated time for repairs to be finalised was 14:00.

However, Scotrail’s latest update informed that the issue will not be solved until 15:00.

Scotrail is investigating the fault

⚠️ NEW: We’ve been advised by @NetworkRailSCOT of a signalling issue between Dunkeld & Birnam and Pitlochry. Staff are on their way, and we’ll keep you updated. Train services between Glasgow Queen St. and Inverness will be delayed. ^Paul pic.twitter.com/3F4vN5YmGT — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 26, 2023

Scotrail website read: “We’ve got a signal fault between Dunkeld and Pitlochry that’s causing some disruption to our services. Our staff have been mobilised and will arrive on site shortly to look into this.”

The latest update from the train operator said: “Lines have reopened following a fault with the signalling system between Perth and Inverness.

“Trains running between these stations may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes whilst service recovers. Disruption is expected until 15:00.”

Cancellations due to a signal fault

The following services have already been cancelled:

8:38 Edinburgh to Inverness

10:33 Edinburgh to Inverness

8:49 Glasgow to Inverness

10:41 Glasgow to Inverness

8:42 Inverness to Glasgow

More updates to follow